Editorial : Chinese chips and software

From the upper reaches to the lower reaches, the industry chain of computer chips can roughly be divided into five areas, namely design, raw materials, equipment, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and package testing. In terms of design and package testing, China is not very far below the international standards, and SMIC's production capacity and technology are constantly improving. But in terms of equipment for semi-conductors and the raw materials of silicon, China is relatively lagging behind and is largely reliant on suppliers from outside China. Not only does Document No. 8 include the policy of the exemption from customs duty on the import of certain types of raw materials and non-utility equipment, but it also permits the payment of value added tax (VAT) on imported equipment for major projects in instalments.

As for policies for investment and financing, the document expresses unambiguous support for eligible corporations' initial public offerings (IPOs) inside and outside the territory. The procedures for examining domestic IPO applications will be sped up so as to encourage eligible corporations to get listed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board and the Growth Enterprises Market.

The soft underbelly of mainland China's development of the computer chip industry is the lack of talent. Before 2007, there were few higher education institutions in mainland China that offered courses about microelectronics. For the first time ever, Document No. 8 states clearly the goal of "speeding up the establishment of IC as a first-class subject and supporting the integrated development of industry and education". The fact that IC will be promoted to the status of a first-class university subject by way of a State Council document accentuates the urgency of the nurturing of talent.

Document No. 8 emphasises the need to continue to deepen global cooperation on the industry, encourage higher education and research institutions on the mainland to step up cooperation with overseas universities and research institutions, encourage international corporations to build R&D centres in China and be deeply involved in cooperation in the international markets and on the formulation of international standards. The document also states clearly that IC and software corporations established in mainland China can enjoy related preferential treatment no matter whether they are public, private, Chinese-funded or funded by foreign capital. This shows that the Beijing authorities have not closed their doors because of the recent deterioration in the international situation. Quite the contrary, they are hoping to break the containment through international cooperation.

Document No. 8 states clearly a "new whole-nation system". This is the first time a "whole-nation system" has been introduced for a specific industry. This shows that at a time when the rivalry between China and the US has reached a white-hot stage, China no longer cares about the perceptions of the US. This is an important significance of Document No. 8 being introduced at this specific time.

In the 1960s and 1970s, when China was facing global containment, it relied on a "whole-nation system" to develop atomic bombs, hydrogen bombs and satellites on its own. Given the openness of today, there is reason to be optimistic about China's ability to break the blockade on the chip industry sooner or later.

明報社評2020.08.10：中國催谷晶片軟件 推史詩級優惠政策

當美國頻頻出招宣布對TikTok、微信等連串中國社交媒體展開封禁之際，中國國務院上周公布的一份催谷集成電路和軟件產業的文件（下稱「8號文件」），雖未引起外界關注，卻在內地半導體界及股市引起強烈迴響。

晶片產業鏈從上游至下游大致可分為設計、原材料、設備、晶片代工（製造）、封裝測試等5個領域。中國在前端設計和末端封裝兩個領域，與國際先進水準已差距不大，製造商中芯國際的產能和技術也在不斷提升，惟在半導體設備和矽片原材料等層面仍較落後，對外國供應商依賴較大。8號文件不僅對多類原材料、自用設備進口免徵進口關稅，還對重大項目進口新設備允許分期繳納增值稅。

在投融資政策上，8號文件明確提出，大力支持符合條件的企業在境內外上市融資，加快境內上市審核流程，鼓勵支持符合條件的企業在科創板、創業板上市融資。

內地發展晶片產業，最大的軟肋是人才不足。在2007年之前，內地設有微電子專業的高校屈指可數。8號文件首次明確提出，「加快推進集成電路一級學科設置，支持產教融合發展」。以國務院文件方式將集成電路提升為大學一級學科，突顯了人才培育的緊迫性。

8號文件強調，要繼續深化產業的全球合作，鼓勵國內高校和科研院所加強與海外大學和研究機構的合作，鼓勵國際企業在華建設研發中心，深度參與國際市場分工協作和國際標準制定。還明確凡在中國境內設立的集成電路和軟件企業，「不分所有制性質」，即不管國營私營、中資外資，均可享受相關優惠政策。這顯示北京並未因近期的國際環境惡化而關閉大門，反而希望借助國際合作來打破封鎖。

今次8號文件明確提出「新型舉國體制」，是首次針對單一產業推出「舉國體制」，顯示在中美交鋒呈白熱化的今天，中方對美方觀感已不再顧忌，這也是8號文件此時推出的一大意義。

在上世紀60至70年代全球封鎖的條件下，中國靠「舉國體制」，仍能自行研製出原子彈、氫彈、人造衛星，以今天開放的環境，假以時日，突破晶片產業的封鎖，應更樂觀。

■Glossary生字

reverberation : the effects of sth that happens

deterioration : the process of becoming progressively worse

containment : the act of keeping another country's power within limits so that it does not become too powerful