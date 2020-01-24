Editorial : The need to help the disadvantaged

The dormitories, provided by agents, are temporary accommodation for foreign domestic helpers waiting to be employed. Workers whose employment has ended are originally allowed to stay in Hong Kong for merely 14 days. However, with the pandemic raging in Indonesia and the Philippines, they were not able to return to their home countries on schedule as required. The government allowed them to stay in Hong Kong to wait for employment. The pandemic has gone on for months, so has their stay in Hong Kong, even though they were supposed to remain in the city for days. People in the industry say that there are around 300 to 400 dormitories housing around 6,000 foreign domestic helpers waiting to be employed in Hong Kong. These dormitories are small and cramped. One of the dormitories where one of the infected domestic helpers lived measures around 300 square feet in area, but it is inhabited by 15 people. The helpers have tiny living space and have to share a washroom. If ventilation is poor, it will indeed be a hotbed of the virus.

Several months ago, a wave of coronavirus infections broke out among Singapore's population of migrant workers, a recent incident that has taught us a lesson. The global pandemic erupted in late January. At one point Singapore was praised for its responses as it had registered fewer than 1,000 cases by early April. But that was followed by a sudden spike in cases — the number soared past 13,000 within a month and kept rising subsequently. As of yesterday (August 6) over 54,000 cases have been logged. The infection rate is not low given the nation's population of around 5.7 million. The sudden explosion in cases began with the infections of a large number of migrant workers. The root of the problem is directly related to the fact that around 200,000 migrant workers live in appalling conditions with the lack of social distancing and easy exposure to cross infections.

The number of workers living in Hong Kong dormitories is already known. They might not be as cramped as those of Singapore. That said, the living conditions are definitely unhygienic when ten to twenty people are cramped in such small space. The possibility of dormitories for foreign domestic helpers becoming a hotbed of COVID-19 infections must not be taken lightly.

The explosion in cases in these dormitories has also laid bare a problem of a different level, namely the lack of attention to the disadvantaged. More care from the government is needed so as to do a better job of preventing the disease from spreading. Owing to the cramped living conditions, it is difficult for foreign domestic helpers to maintain social distances in the dormitories. They left their homelands to make a living in Hong Kong. They cherish their lives as much as Hong Kong people do, but they do not have a say in maintaining social distances. Like other disadvantaged social groups, they cannot benefit from the safety measures of the social groups that are better off. This calls for the government's intervention so that they can ride out the difficulties. In fact, if the disadvantaged are not protected from the virus, it will be impossible for the infections to be brought under effective control in society as a whole. Yesterday there were 95 new cases in Hong Kong, 39 of which were of unknown origin. This shows that it takes time for this wave of infections to be reined in even if there is not a super spreader. If the government cares about the disadvantaged more and allocates more resources to help them fight the virus, it will achieve greater success in controlling the pandemic.

明報社評2020.08.07：外傭宿舍爆疫情 弱勢社群需關顧

近日，先後有兩名印傭確診感染新冠肺炎，當局追查，發現她們留港待聘期間，最少在4間外傭宿舍逗留過，兩人分別曾與約50名外傭同住。

外傭宿舍由中介提供，是待聘外傭暫時留宿處所，原本離職外傭只能留港14天，惟印尼及菲律賓疫情嚴峻，她們未能按原規定及時返國，當局容許她們在港待聘，疫情數月下來，這類外傭由留港數日，現在動輒滯留以月計。業內人士說現在約有三四百個外傭宿舍，容納了約6000人留港待聘。這類宿舍面積不大，居住環境擠迫，例如確診外傭入住過的其中一間宿舍，約300多方呎，住了15人，空間細小，共用洗手間，若空氣流通欠佳，會是疫情蔓延溫牀。

數月前，新加坡爆發外勞感染新冠肺炎危機，殷鑑不遠。全球疫情於1月下旬爆發之後，到4月初，新加坡應對疫情備受肯定，確診人數不足1000，不過疫情突然急升溫，一個月之內確診個案猛增至逾1.3萬宗，此後持續增加，最新確診已經超過5.4萬宗，以星洲人口約570萬計算，感染比率不低。新加坡確診人數爆升，始於衆多外勞受感染，而究其原因，與約20萬名外地勞工居住環境惡劣、缺乏社交距離、容易交叉感染等因素，直接有關。

本港外傭宿舍迄今已知收納人數，或許不及星洲外勞宿舍擠迫，但是十多廿人擠住在一個狹小空間，衛生條件肯定不理想，對外傭宿舍可能成為爆疫溫牀，絕對不能掉以輕心。

外傭宿舍爆疫還揭示另一層次問題，就是弱勢社群容易被忽略，需要政府更多關顧，才有可能更好地防止疫症蔓延。外傭在宿舍，由於環境擠迫，很難執行社交距離；她們離鄉別井，到港謀生，與港人一樣愛惜生命，但是僅就社交距離，她們無法自主，與其他弱勢社群一樣，不具備條件更優越社群同樣的保命本錢。這就需要政府介入，協助他/她們渡過難關。事實上，若弱勢社群不能免於病毒侵襲，則疫情在整體社會也不能有效控制。昨日，本港還有95宗確診個案，其中39宗未知源頭，說明這一波疫情，即使沒有超級傳播者，還須一段時間才可以控制。政府更關顧弱勢社群，投放更多資源協助他們抗疫，對最大程度控制疫情，會收到更佳效果。

■Glossary

生字

dormitory : a large room for several people to sleep in, for example in a boarding school or hostel

ventilation : the movement of fresh air around a closed space, or the system which does this

lay bare : to make sth known