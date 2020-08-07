Editorial：US health chief's Taiwan trip

According to Taiwan media reports, Taipei and Washington started discussion about Azar's visit as early as more than a month ago, which is expected to take place between August 10 and 13. During his trip, Azar will exchange views with Taiwanese officials and experts over their experience in fighting the novel coronavirus. He will also meet with Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen as well as visit Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health and Welfare. This shows that although the trip, in the name of anti-pandemic collaboration, will apparently avoid touching upon sensitive areas like defence and foreign relations, one still cannot overlook its political significance.

In its press release on the visit, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) describes Azar's visit as a ''historic'' one. It praises Taiwan highly, saying that ''Taiwan's role in the international community is critical, as demonstrated by its remarkable success battling COVID-19 as a free and transparent democratic society''. Taiwan's Presidential Office replies that Azar's visit is ''a testament to the friendship'' between Taiwan and the US.

Since Washington severed its formal relationship with Taiwan in 1979, no US cabinet officials had visited Taiwan until the presidency of George H.W. Bush, who sent his Trade Representative, a cabinet-rank official, to Taiwan in 1992. Up till now, a total of five US cabinet officials have visited Taiwan, including two Secretaries of Transportation, a Secretary of Energy, and an Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. According to the US Presidential line of succession, the Secretary of Health and Human Services ranks 12th, higher than the Secretary of Transportation (14th) and the Secretary of Energy (15th), not to mention the Trade Representative and the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Therefore, Azar will be the highest-ranking American cabinet official to visit Taiwan in 41 years. His trip will be of tremendous symbolic significance for the development of Taiwan-US relations.

It is true that ever since the 1994 Taiwan Policy Review conducted by the Clinton administration, Washington has long removed restrictions on official visits to Taiwan by cabinet members except the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence. However, the AIT emphasised in yesterday's press release that President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Travel Act in 2018 and ''this visit is part of America's policy'' of sending high-level US officials to Taiwan. That means this is a new starting point in US-Taiwan relations. Azar will not be the last or the highest official to visit the island. Whether even higher-ranking US officials in areas such as foreign affairs or defence will visit Taiwan in the future is a question that deserves close attention.

明報社評 2020.08.06：美宣布衛生部長訪台 再衝擊兩岸中美關係

台美雙方昨日宣布，美國衛生及公共服務部長阿扎（Alex Azar）將於近期訪台，他是首名訪台的美國衛生部長，也是6年來首名訪台的美國內閣成員，更是1979年美台斷交以來訪台級別最高的美國閣員。這是近期繼台灣重開駐關島辦事處之後，台美關係最重大的發展，對於已經陷入低谷的中美關係及兩岸關係，必將帶來新的衝擊。北京出於維繫中美關係大局出發，短期內恐怕未必會有激烈反應，但美國打「台灣牌」逐步升級恐怕不會就此停手，當到達紅線臨界點，海峽兩岸的選擇都很有限。

據台灣傳媒報道，早在一個多月前台美已開始討論阿扎訪台事宜，阿扎預計10日至13日訪台，其間除與台灣官員、專家交流新冠病毒抗疫經驗外，還將拜會總統蔡英文、台灣外交部與衛生福利部。可見，阿扎此行，雖然打着促進雙方在抗疫方面合作的旗號，貌似避開國防、外交等敏感領域，但政治意義仍不可輕視。

美國在台協會（AIT）在相關新聞稿中，稱阿扎的訪問是「歷史性的」，並盛讚台灣作為「自由、透明的民主社會，對抗疫情成果非凡，展現台灣在國際社會扮演的關鍵角色」。台灣總統府則回應稱，阿扎訪台是「台美關係的友好見證」。

1979台美斷交後，直到1992年老布殊任總統，美國才派出部長級貿易代表訪台，迄今先後有運輸部長、能源部長、環保署長等共5名內閣閣員訪台，而按照美國總統繼任順序，排名第12位的衛生部長，地位高於排名第14位的運輸部長、第15位的能源部長，更不必說貿易代表、環保署長。因此，阿扎是41年來訪台級別最高的美國內閣官員，對台美關係發展極具象徵意義。

雖然早在1994年克林頓政府在「對台政策檢討」後，就開放了除國務卿、國防部長以外的閣員訪台。但AIT在昨日的新聞稿強調，特朗普於2018年簽署的《台灣旅行法》，允許派遣高級美國官員訪台，「本次訪問為此項美國政策的一環」。這意味着美台關係有新的出發點，阿扎不會是最後一名或最高級別的訪台官員，未來會否有更高級別的美國外交、國防官員訪台，值得密切關注。

■Glossary（生字）

sever：to completely end a relationship or all communication with sb

maintenance：the act of making a state or situation continue

highly：with great respect or praise