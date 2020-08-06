Editorial：The sale of TikTok

Douyin was launched by ByteDance in September 2016. In 2017 it launched TikTok, the overseas version of Douyin, and acquired Musical.ly, an American music and video social network platform headquartered in Shanghai. Douyin and TikTok are hugely popular among the younger generation, and their user numbers have risen rapidly. According to statistics from May, Douyin and TikTok have been downloaded more than two billion times around the world. Since the second half of last year, TikTok has been caught up in the rivalry between China and the US. In October, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, slammed TikTok for deleting content about protests and demonstrations. In November the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) began national security investigations into TikTok.

If Microsoft succeeds in acquiring TikTok, its competitiveness in the field of consumer business will be greatly enhanced. The acquisition will enable Microsoft to compete with social network giants such as Facebook and Snap. At the mercy of the other party, ByteDance does not have much bargaining power now. If Microsoft successfully acquires its businesses in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the deal can be said to be a windfall. No wonder Donald Trump, a businessman president, has claimed that whichever American company that acquires TikTok should pay the Department of the Treasury a sum of money.

Corporations from Germany, France and Japan have had similar experiences in the past. However, judging from the developments in recent days, the consequences for ByteDance might be more than leaving the market at a loss. Yesterday (August 4) Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, wrote in an internal letter that many people were mistaken. He pointed out that the crux of the matter was not the CFIUS compelling the sale of TikTok's American businesses to an American company, citing the national security hazard of the acquisition of Musical.ly, and that the real intention was a blanket ban and even more.

After such a precedent was set, Australia followed suit, so will other countries. Even if TikTok is here to stay, ByteDance will be forced to retreat to China. It will be difficult for ByteDance to become an international company.

The US has not given up its pursuit to delink itself from China. Any country and corporation will ultimately be forced to choose the side of either China or the US. At the same time, the core value of TikTok lies in its unique algorithms, a kind of AI that is the brainchild of Chinese engineers and programmers. It is a piece of intellectual property of high value.

It is difficult for the Chinese government to launch countermeasures of equivalent strength against the US's suppression of Huawei and TikTok, and there is a feeling that it is too far away for those Chinese-funded overseas enterprises to protect their interests. Top Chinese companies that are privately owned such as Huawei and TikTok can only make sure that their risk assessment is sound when they make a foray into the international market. They should be prepared for danger in times of peace and take precautionary measures. If, after weighing up the pros and cons, these companies decide to make the most appropriate and responsible arrangements for investors, shareholders and company assets, their actions should not be termed ''treason'' or a ''surrender''.

明報社評 2020.08.05：美對TikTok巧取豪奪 封殺脫鈎是最終目的

美國科技巨頭微軟（MSFT）正與TikTok母公司、北京的「字節跳動」商討收購其美加澳紐業務。美國總統特朗普同意給予雙方45天時間商討出售條件。

字節跳動於2016年9月推出抖音，2017年推出抖音海外版TikTok，並收購總部位於上海的美國音樂視頻社交平台Musical.ly。抖音和TikTok廣受年輕一代歡迎，用戶數量急增。今年5月的數據顯示，抖音和TikTok在全球下載超過20億次。TikTok自去年下半年被捲入中美角力，10月facebook創辦人朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）炮轟TikTok刪除涉及抗議示威的內容，11月美國外國投資委員會（CFIUS）對TikTok啟動國家安全調查。

而微軟若成功收購TikTok，也將極大提升其在消費者業務領域的競爭力，令微軟獲得與facebook、Snap等社交巨擘角力的資本。在這種人為刀俎的情况下談判，字節跳動議價能力已大打折扣，微軟若能買下其美加澳紐業務，真正是冷手執個熱煎堆。難怪商人出身的特朗普都聲言，無論哪家美國公司買下TikTok，都應該向財政部交一筆酬金。

德國、法國、日本等多國企業過去也曾有過類似的遭遇。惟從近日事態發展來看，今次字節跳動可能不止是割肉離場這麼簡單。昨日，字節跳動創辦人張一鳴在內部信函中亦指出，「多數人把這次事件問題的焦點搞錯了，問題焦點根本不是CFIUS以Musical.ly併購危害國家安全為由強制TikTok美國業務出售給美國公司……其真正目的是希望全面的封禁以及更多。」

先例一開，澳洲已跟進，還會有其他國家仿效。即使留下TikTok，字節跳動也將被趕回中國本土，再難成為國際公司。

美國一直未放棄與中國脫鈎，任何國家、任何企業，最終都被迫要在中美之間抉擇。與此同時，TikTok的核心價值在於抖音獨到的演算法，這種人工智能是中國工程師和程式設計師的智慧結晶，屬高價值知識產權。

中國政府對美國針對華為和TikTok的打壓政策，很難做到對等反制，對中資的海外利益保護亦有鞭長莫及之感。對於如華為、TikTok這類私人擁有的頂尖中國公司，在走向國際的同時，唯有做好風險評估，居安思危，做好防風措施，而他們在權衡利弊後，作出對於投資者、股東以及公司資產最為妥善負責的安排，亦不應被扣上「賣國」、「投降」的帽子。

■Glossary（生字）

windfall：an amount of money that sb/sth wins or receives unexpectedly

precedent：a similar action or event that happened earlier

treason：the crime of doing sth that could cause danger to your country, such as helping its enemies during a war