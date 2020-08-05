Editorial : Don't let timely help go sour

The two mainland teams to support Hong Kong's anti-pandemic efforts are, respectively, the "Mainland Nucleic Acid Testing Support Team" and the "Mainland Fangcang Hospital Support Team". The mainland's offer to help Hong Kong in fighting the pandemic is supposed to be out of kindness. But many noises have been heard during the development of the idea. Regarding nucleic acid testing, some organisations' opposition to the support plan has to do with the interests of certain sectors. Some individuals who are politically-minded have produced unwarranted theories that the mainland's offer to assist in Hong Kong's nucleic acid testing is intended to collect the genetic data of Hong Kong people and so forth. The government should take practical actions to let citizens know the positive effects of the mainland help to Hong Kong so as to dispel smears and attacks. The simplest way to do that is to provide full transparency to eliminate the room for shadowy dealings.

Take the example of the AsiaWorld-Expo community treatment facility overseen by the Hospital Authority. The facility began admitting confirmed patients with mild symptoms last weekend and has already started operation. However, there are mainland media reports that mainland experts with practical experience had helped transform AsiaWorld-Expo into a "Fangcang hospital" (or mobile cabin hospital) by providing technical support in its design and operation, administration experience, et cetera. Some have countered that as the "Mainland Fangcang Hospital Support Team" has not yet arrived in Hong Kong, how could they have participated in the design and operation of the facility? Thus came accusations of credit-stealing and deceit. So far, the authorities have told the public nothing about the authority and responsibility of the treatment facility and the support team. In fact, why can the authorities not make it clear in the first place about the relationship between the treatment facility construction project and the support team? What are the difficulties in doing so? If the authorities make things clear, it will be hard for those with ulterior motives to take advantage of the issue again.

Regarding the "Mainland Nucleic Acid Testing Support Team" that has already arrived in Hong Kong, people on the outside only know for certain that the team will do nucleic acid tests. Aside from that, the authorities have said nothing definite, for example, about what exact tasks the team will do or how large the scope of the tests will be. A member of the support team told the Xinhua news agency that they would try to boost the testing capacity to at least 100,000 or 200,000 samples per day. His words show that the support team has planned to go all out in the city. However, Hong Kong government officials have stressed that the testing will be for the specific groups and some high-risk groups, and they have no intention of a universal testing scheme. Is there a disparity between the plan of operation of the support team and the Hong Kong government's plan? The authorities must offer an open explanation.

The mainland's offer to help Hong Kong fight the pandemic is doubtless a good thing. But because of the extraordinary political situation in Hong Kong, some forces have resisted the mainland's "interference" in Hong Kong affairs. If handled improperly, the issue may be exploited for the creation and enlargement of conflicts. A good thing may then be turned into a controversy or even a bad thing.

明報社評2020.08.04：及時雨助港抗疫 慎防好事變壞事

本港新冠肺炎疫情反覆，第三波確診個案持續處於高位，醫療系統備受壓力，負載接近飽和，有必要加強核酸檢測能力和增加醫療設施等短板。國家衛生健康委員會組織內地兩支隊伍來港，支援抗疫，可以說是及時雨，如果妥當落實，有助紓緩本港疫情壓力、中長期與病毒共存並使商業經濟活動持續運行。基於一些人以另類視角看待內地在港舉措，有關支援隊工作和相關情况，須保持高透明度，杜絕猜疑和惡意操作，使支援工作順利開展，避免不必要爭議，勿讓好事變壞事。

內地兩支支援抗疫隊伍，分別是「內地核酸檢測支援隊」和「內地方艙醫院支援隊」。內地協助本港抗疫，應屬善意，醞釀了一段時間，其間雜音不少。就核酸檢測，個別團體人士抗拒背後，還涉及業界利益；個別人士則是政治掛帥，妄稱內地協助本港核酸檢測，目的在收集港人基因資料，云云。政府須以實際行動讓市民知道內地助港抗疫之積極正面作用，從而化解攻擊抹黑。最簡捷做法是以充分透明度，消除可能被操作的暗角。

例如亞博社區治療中心，由醫管局策劃，上周末開始安排輕症確診者入住，已經開始運作，不過，內地傳媒報道有實戰經驗的專家，為香港亞洲國際博覽館改建為「方艙醫院」提供設計、運營和管理經驗的技術支持，云云。有人說「內地方艙醫院支援隊」還未到港，如何涉及設計與營運，認為此乃「偷呃拐騙」。當局就治療中心與支援隊的權責，至今並未向市民交代。其實，及早講清楚籌建治療中心與內地支援隊的關係，有什麼困難呢？講清楚了，別有用心者就難再鑽空子。

又例如，「內地核酸檢測支援隊」已經抵港，除了確定會做核酸檢測，支援隊具體負責哪些工作、檢測範圍有多大等，當局迄今並無確切說法。有支援隊成員接受新華社訪問，表示力爭每天檢測量起碼達到十多廿萬個。按這個說法，支援隊來港是計劃大展拳腳，但是港府官員則強調對特定、高危群組檢測，並無全民檢測之意，則支援隊工作意圖與港府部署是否存在落差，當局有必要公開交代。

內地協助本港抗疫，肯定是好事，不過，本港政治情勢特殊，一些勢力抗拒內地「介入」香港事務，設若處理不善，有可能被用作製造矛盾、擴大矛盾，使好事變成爭議，甚至變成壞事。

■Glossary生字

relapse : the fact of becoming ill again after making an improvement

weak link : a point at which a system or an organisation is most likely to fail

stem sth : to stop sth that is flowing from spreading or increasing