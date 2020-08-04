Editorial : The Taiwan card

The Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act would authorise the US president to deploy US forces to the island under three circumstances, which include military invasion from mainland China. Also, the bill calls on the US and Taiwan to start working on regional security dialogue, a bilateral trade agreement, joint military exercises, a high-level visit by the US president or meetings between senior representatives and even an invitation to the Taiwanese president to address a joint meeting of Congress. If the bill is passed and signed into law by the US president, it would deal a blow to Sino-US relations, cross-strait relations and cross-strait peace, with an impact that would be greater than any previously adopted bills relevant to Taiwan. However, the spokesperson of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to the US and called the introduction of the bill a concrete move that demonstrates it attaches great importance to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Not surprisingly, Beijing has expressed deep dissatisfaction at the series of interactions between the US and Taiwan. Last Thursday (July 30), Ren Guoqiang, China's Ministry of National Defence spokesperson, slammed the US's deployment of military personnel for military exercises to Taiwan as seriously violating its political promise and called it a deliberate provocation. He also warned the Taipei authorities that "there will be no way out for Taiwan if it leverages the West for self-aggrandisement", and that "the policy of 'containing China by playing the Taiwan card' will surely be in vain".

The US administration is addicted to playing the Taiwan card. On the one hand, the Sino-US contest is heating up. On the other hand, the COVID-19 infection rate in the US remains high. Its economy is in the grip of recession, while racial conflict is escalating. What is more, Trump's re-election is in imminent peril. All this has naturally whetted Washington's insatiable appetite for placing bigger wagers on playing the Taiwan card, which would enable the US to contain mainland China at the expense of Taiwan.

Whether it be Taiwan's participation in RIMPAC or a US port call to Taiwan with hospital ships, in Beijing's eyes, they are undoubtedly all serious provocations against the "One China" policy, a red line. The mainland will not just sit back and let them happen. Chao Chun-shan, former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou's go-to guy on cross-strait policy, points out that today's situation on the Taiwan Strait is hugely different from that in 1996, "Conflicts across the Taiwan Strait will inevitably lead to a military showdown." In other words, an endgame might be coming. He also said that the US was just exploiting Taiwan to provoke the mainland. It was just a game of bluff. Therefore, he appeals to both sides of the Strait to do what they should do. Also, there are the shouldn'ts — they should not do things that go beyond their capability, result in thankless endeavours or cut off their nose to spite their face. These words merit deep consideration from both the mainland and Taiwan's authorities.

明報社評2020.08.03：美打台灣牌樂此不疲 民進黨配合勿忘凶危

中美關係跌入40多年谷底，美國為全面抗中，台灣牌愈打愈兇，繼新批准6.2億美元對台軍售案後，參議院通過的《2021財年國防授權法案》建議邀請台灣參加環太平洋軍演，要求美國派醫療船停靠台灣港口，又有共和黨眾議員提出《防止台灣遭侵略法》，明確台灣一旦遭大陸武力攻擊，美國必須出手防衛；更有國會議員提議，承認台灣作為獨立國家，以此來「懲罰」中國。對此，民進黨政府見獵心喜，表態「歡迎」「感謝」，引發北京嚴正警告。島內民眾及有識之士亦憂心忡忡，擔心美方踐踏紅線，導致台海兵凶戰危。

《防止台灣遭侵略法》授權美國總統在大陸武力攻台等3種情形下，可動用美軍。法案還敦促美台展開地區安全對話、雙邊貿易談判、聯合軍演乃至總統或總統代表的高級別互訪，甚至邀請台灣總統到美國國會演說。若該法案通過並經總統簽署實施，對中美關係、兩岸關係、台海和平的衝擊，將超過美國國會過往通過的所有涉台法案。惟台灣外交部發言人卻表達感謝，稱之為「以具體行動展現對台海和平穩定的重視」。

對於美台之間的連串互動，北京自然十分不滿，針對美軍派員赴台聯合演訓一事，上周四（7月30日）國防部發言人任國強痛批美方嚴重違反政治承諾，是蓄意的挑釁行為。他又警告台北當局，「挾洋自重沒有出路，『以台制華』注定徒勞」。

美國政府打台灣牌成癮，一方面是當前中美博弈日趨白熱化，另一方面是美國國內疫情居高不下，經濟陷入衰退，種族衝突加劇，加上特朗普選情告急。加碼打「台灣牌」既可牽制大陸，代價又由台灣自付，華府自然樂此不疲。

無論是台灣參加環太平洋軍演，還是美軍醫療船停靠台灣港口，在北京眼中，無疑都是對一中紅線的嚴重挑釁，大陸不會坐視不理。前總統馬英九的兩岸政策智囊趙春山就指出，今天的台海形勢與1996年時已大不同，「台海衝突必定軍事攤牌」，一戰定江山。他指出，美國現在只是利用台灣去對中國「叫牌」，利用台灣去刺激、挑釁大陸。因此呼籲，兩岸現在應該做自己該做的事情，不要做超過自己能力的事情，不要做吃力不討好的事情，不要做損人不利己的事情。這番話，值得兩岸當局深思。

■Glossary生字

covetous : ​having a strong desire for the things that other people have

heat up : to become more exciting or to show an increase in activity

endgame : ​the final stage of a political process or contest between people