Editorial : The disqualification of Legco candidates

The five main criteria outlined by the government include two red lines, namely supporting Hong Kong's independence and self-determination and a refusal to admit the People's Republic of China's exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. They also include seeking foreign countries' meddling into Hong Kong affairs, opposing the formulation of the national security law for Hong Kong "on principle" and its inclusion in Annex III of the Basic Law, declaring an intention to paralyse the government with a majority in Legco and "indiscriminately vetoing any bill put forward by the government". To a large extent, these new red lines for candidacy correspond with the crimes of secession, seeking foreign interference and subversion under the national security law for Hong Kong. The 12 candidates who were disqualified yesterday (July 30) are mainly from the resistance camp, but there are also some candidates who were deemed as "moderate democrats" in the past. Of course one of the reasons is that the red lines have been tightened under the national security law for Hong Kong, but it is also closely related to the apparent radicalisation of some of the moderate democrats since last year.

The greater the action, the greater the reaction. Since the outbreak of the anti-amendment storm, the pan-democrats have been in an all-out war with the central government and SAR government. The sweeping disqualification of candidates by the Hong Kong government will inevitably have political repercussions, and the international community might respond.

After the national security law for Hong Kong was enacted, some of the candidates from the resistance camp that have been disqualified signed a statement to declare the stance of Legco candidates from their camp. Some even declared their support for Hong Kong's independence and self-determination openly and unambiguously. Their disqualification did not come as a surprise. In comparison, the Civic Party, which was always able to stand in Legco elections, has seen the disqualification of at least four candidates this time, including Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, who are incumbent legislators. Last year Alvin Yeung and Dennis Kwok went to the US to persuade the country to slap sanctions on Hong Kong. In March this year the senior members of the Civic Party said clearly that its vision for the aftermath of 35+ (a majority in Legco) was the vetoing of all government bills until the government responded to the five demands. It remains to be seen whether the Civic Party, the second biggest pan-democratic party in Legco, will have any more candidates disqualified.

It remains uncertain whether the government's sweeping disqualification will strengthen or weaken the radical wing of the pan-democrats in the long term. The government has repeatedly stressed that it is necessary to understand and implement the Basic Law correctly. The national security law for Hong Kong lays down red lines concerning issues such as secession and subversion. There is visibly an intention to force the opposition to distance itself from the radicals. But that has not happened yet. In the pan-democratic primaries, the radicals even scored a major victory.

Hong Kong politics is highly polarised. Many people basically choose a "colour" rather than a person when casting their votes. The radicals are prepared for that. Without a Plan A, they have Plans B, C, D, or E to offer. Such being the public sentiment, even a large-scale disqualification campaign will not bring about substantial change to Hong Kong's political scene.

明報社評2020.07.31：「DQ」宣示新紅線 政局民情難改變

立法會選舉提名期今天結束，至少12名參選人被「DQ」（取消參選資格），當中包括4名公民黨成員以及多名抗爭派人士。

港府列出的5大要求，除了支持港獨自決，以及拒絕承認中華人民共和國對港行使主權這兩條紅線，還包括尋求外國干預香港事務、從「原則上」反對制訂港區國安法及列入基本法附件三實施，以及表明企圖利用立法會過半數優勢癱瘓政府，「無差別」否決任何政府提出的議案。這些參選新紅線，大抵與港區國安法中的分裂國家、尋求外國干預，以及顛覆政權這3項罪名相對應。昨天被「DQ」的12名參選人，以抗爭派為主，同時亦有一些以往被視為「溫和民主派」的參選人，原因之一當然是港區國安法下參選紅線收緊，同時亦與去年以來部分「溫和民主派」顯著激進化有密切關係。

作用力愈大，反作用力也愈大。反修例風暴以來，民主派跟中央和特區政府走上全面鬥爭之路，今次港府大規模「DQ」參選人，無可避免帶來政治震盪，國際社會亦可能有反應。

今次被「DQ」的抗爭派參選人，多人都在港區國安法生效後，簽署了「抗爭派立法會參選人立場聲明」，部分人更曾旗幟鮮明支持港獨自決，「DQ」並不叫人意外。相比之下，以往一直能夠順利「入閘」的公民黨，今次卻至少有4人被「DQ」，當中包括楊岳橋、郭家麒、郭榮鏗這3名原立法會議員。去年楊岳橋和郭榮鏗曾赴美游說制裁香港，今年3月該黨高層表明，實現「35+」（立法會議席過半）後的願景，包括否決所有政府法案，直至政府回應五大訴求。公民黨作為議會內民主派第二大黨，會否再有人被「DQ」，值得留意。

政府大規模「DQ」參選人，長遠會強化還是弱化民主派激進路線，目前難以斷言。當局一再強調要正確理解並落實基本法，港區國安法就分裂顛覆等問題劃下紅線，頗有逼主流反對派與激進力量切割之意，惟迄今並未見到有此迹象，民主派初選，激進派更取得大捷。

本港政治兩極化，很多人投票，基本上是選顏色而不是選人，激進路線參選者亦早有準備，沒有PLAN A，還有B、C、D、E可供選擇，民情如此，即使大規模「DQ」，刻下本港政治局面亦不會有重大轉變。

■Glossary

生字

indiscriminately : without thinking about what the result of your actions may be, especially when this causes people to be harmed

secession : the fact of an area or group becoming independent from the country or larger group that it belongs to

subversion : secret activities that are intended to damage or destroy the power or influence of a government or established system