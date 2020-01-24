Editorial : The postponement of Legco elections

The Legco election is to be held on September 6, meaning that the polling day is less than six weeks away. The situation in Hong Kong is dire owing to the third wave of outbreaks, and anti-pandemic measures have been tightened repeatedly. Talk of the postponement of the Legco elections is flying around. Politicians have had different reactions to the suggestion. Some argue that the elections should be postponed by a year. Some are vigorously against it. According to the Legislative Council Ordinance, the Chief Executive in Council can postpone the elections by 14 days. A member of the Executive Council says that the elections can theoretically be postponed by infinite 14-day periods. Furthermore, the government can also consider invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance and Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance in order to postpone the elections by "a year or so" citing the pandemic. However, each of the above options could be challenged in court. If the government wants to circumvent the legal controversy, it can request the National People's Congress's action. This, however, could deepen the strained political relations between the mainland and Hong Kong.

Elections are an important way to reflect the popular will. They are also an important occasion on which citizens can exercise their political rights. It is of course undesirable to reschedule an election arbitrarily. But at the same time, elections necessarily involve large-scale social mobilisation. From canvassing for votes to polling, it is difficult to prevent the gathering of people. From a purely disease control perspective, elections are by no means risk-free. The pandemic is at its height in Hong Kong. More than a hundred local cases have been registered per day recently. It is uncertain when the pandemic will peak. Some experts on disease control predict that it might take two months for the pandemic to ease genuinely. Many parents are concerned about whether school will resume in September as scheduled. Judging from the trend of the pandemic, one would be very optimistic to think that the pandemic would ease in late August and the anti-pandemic measures could then be relaxed dramatically. The anti-pandemic measures are tough at the moment, so much so that even putting up a booth on the street can be in violation of the social distancing ban, let alone holding large-scale rallies. It is indisputable that election activities are being greatly restricted.

One can either win or lose an election. Political struggle is embedded in every aspect of it. Different camps have racked their brains to make sure that the rules and arrangements are skewed in their sides' favour. It is a zero-sum game. Whether it should be made easier for people in need such as elderly people to vote is, for example, a topic of contention between the pan-democrats and pro-establishment camp. The reason is that more elderly people favour the pro-establishment camp.

In Hong Kong, whether or not to postpone an election is itself part of the political struggles. Different sides have put forward a lot of reasons to support their arguments. But they are political discourse in disguise. It is impossible to predict how the postponement of the elections will affect the outcomes. But the longer the elections are postponed, the worse the impressions the international community will be left with. If the National People's Congress acts to solve the specific legal issues arising from the postponement of the elections, it might bring about even more political shock waves to Hong Kong. The relations between the mainland and Hong Kong are strained. Prudence is needed to ensure that the situation can be eased and the antagonism will not worsen.

明報社評2020.07.30：押後選舉甚囂塵上 疫情政治盤算交纏

9月立法會選舉出現變數，政府會否以疫情嚴峻為由押後選舉，成為各方關注焦點，建制派傾向支持，民主派普遍反對。

立法會選舉9月6日舉行，現在距離投票日不足6周。本港第三波疫情嚴峻，防疫措施一再收緊，押後立法會選舉之說甚囂塵上，政界反應不一，有人主張延期一年，有人大力反對。根據《立法會條例》，行政長官會同行政會議可將選舉推遲14日，有行會成員認為，理論上可以「14日復14日」一再推遲投票，另外當局亦可考慮引用《緊急法》或《預防及控制疾病條例》，以疫情為由押後選舉一年半載，不過上述任何一種方法，都有可能遭司法挑戰；港府若想繞過法律爭議，提請全國人大出手，可以是一個方法，然而這又可能加深內地與香港的政治緊張關係。

選舉是反映民意的重要方式，也是民眾行使政治權利的重要場合，隨便改期當然不好；與此同時，選舉必然涉及大規模社會動員，由競選造勢到正式投票，很難避免群聚，單純從防疫角度看，不可能是零風險。本港疫情正處高峰，近期本地感染確診病例天天過百，未知何時見頂，有防疫專家估計，疫情真正緩和，可能需要兩個月時間，不少家長關注子女能否如期9月初開學。觀乎疫情走勢，指望8月底疫情及時緩和、防疫措施可以大幅鬆綁，是相當樂觀的預測。刻下防疫措施之嚴，莫說舉行大型造勢活動，就連擺街站也可能違反限聚令，競選活動大受限制，亦是不爭事實。

選舉只有勝和敗，每一細節都是政治鬥爭，不同陣營機關算盡，但求令規則和安排多向己方傾斜，別人的失就是己方的得，單是票站應否方便長者等「有需要人士」投票，泛民與建制就各執一詞，原因是較多長者傾向建制派。

在香港，是否押後選舉，本身就是政治鬥爭一部分，不同陣營搬出來的很多「道理」，說白了也不過是政治包裝。押後選舉對勝負大局有何影響，現在無法預測，不過押後時間愈長，外界觀感一定愈差；若要全國人大出手，解決圍繞押後選舉的法律技術問題，亦有可能為香港帶來更多政治震盪。內地與香港關係緊張，如何緩和局面，避免對立加劇，同樣需要審慎處理。

