Editorial : A resilient anti-pandemic system needed

The round-the-clock ban on dining-in at restaurants comes into effect today (July 29). Some wage earners are worried about where to eat. Some restaurants have shut down for a week altogether. The repeatedly tightened social gathering bans have inevitably affected citizens' daily lives, occasioning them many inconveniences and difficulties. However, the top priority is to curb the pandemic as soon as possible. We must bite the bullet. There are no painless options. Having come to this stage, the global pandemic is here to stay and one is fooling oneself and others if one believes that the virus will vanish into thin air. Every country and region should explore and learn how to coexist with the pandemic by curbing it and keeping society and the economy moving in a relatively efficient way.

A strategy for preventing an outbreak is based on no more than guarding against imported cases and the recurrence of local ones. More and more evidence suggests that there is a correlation between the origin of the latest outbreak and the exemption of flight crew members and sailors from quarantine arrangements. Amid the pandemic, there is a practical need to reopen society and the economy and exempt people belonging to some categories, such as cross-border drivers, from quarantine arrangements. The matter should not be politicised, but the authorities also have to learn a lesson and seek a suitable remedy. Stringent gatekeeping must be in place when exempting people coming from high-risk regions hit by the pandemic from quarantine arrangements. We should not let our guard down again.

As for preventing a local recurrence of outbreaks, the latest outbreak has exposed the authorities' lack of capability of tracking down the source of infection and containing the outbreak, which shows their inability to break the chain of infections in a timely manner. To curb the pandemic in the long term, all sides should comprehensively consider utilising technology by introducing anti-pandemic mechanisms such as a health code system, which the mainland has adopted. To enhance its infection tracking capability, the South Korean government has introduced a QR code system that requires citizens to register before entering high-risk premises such as pubs.

Hong Kong's isolation arrangements and treatment services are quite limited in capacity. The authorities are planning on converting the AsiaWorld Expo into a field hospital, which could admit patients with mild symptoms. That would provide certain help in relieving the strain from the lack of facilities. It remains unknown when the global pandemic will end. The authorities should fix their eyes on medium- and long-term needs and further enhance the capacity of local field hospitals so as to meet emergency needs.

明報社評2020.07.29：抗疫須做到「兩個相對」 臨陣磨槍必左支右絀

政府面對第三波疫情手忙腳亂左支右絀，除了反映後勤配套預備不足，同時亦突顯當局沒有一套周全的中長期抗疫策略，臨陣磨槍唯有頭痛醫頭腳痛醫腳。新冠肺炎病毒不會消失，就算疫苗面世，效果長短亦未知，未來一段時間，大家無可避免要與病毒共存，疫情會反覆出現，抗疫策略必須做到兩個「相對有效」，一是相對有效遏制疫情，一是相對有效讓經濟得以運行，單靠社交距離限制措施「張弛有道」，無法達至這「兩個相對」，當局必須制訂一個承受力高的系統，從防範、追蹤、圍堵、隔離、治療等方面，建立一個可以執行落實的堅韌抗疫體制。

食肆全日禁堂食等新措施今天生效，有打工仔擔心「開飯」問題，亦有食肆索性停業一周。社交限制措施一再收緊，無可避免影響市民日常生活，帶來諸多不便和困難，可是眼前首務是盡快遏制疫情，必須咬緊牙關忍耐，不存在其他無痛選項。全球疫情發展至今，指望病毒忽然消失是自欺欺人，如何與疫共存，一邊相對有效遏制疫情，一邊相對有效讓社會經濟運作，每個國家或地區都要摸索和學習。

疫情防範，離不開外防輸入、內防反彈。新一波疫情源頭與機組人員和海員等豁免檢疫有關，佐證愈來愈多。疫下重開社會經濟活動，豁免檢疫部分類別人士，諸如跨境司機等，有其實際需要，不應將問題政治化，不過當局有需要汲取教訓對症下藥，豁免檢疫的安排，必須對疫情高風險地區人士從嚴把關，不能再鬆懈。

內防反彈方面，新一波疫情暴露當局的追蹤圍堵能力不足，無法及早斬斷病毒傳播鏈，若要長遠有效控制疫情，各方需要全面思考，應否借助科技，引入健康碼一類防控機制。內地有健康碼制度，韓國政府為了加強疫情追蹤能力，亦引入二維碼制度，要求民眾進入酒吧等高風險場所時要登記。

隔離與治療方面，本港現有負荷能力頗為有限。當局打算將亞洲博覽館改建為方艙醫院，收治症狀輕微的病人，對紓緩設施需求壓力，當有一定幫助，然而全球疫情未知延續至何時，當局應放眼中長期需要，進一步擴大本地方艙醫院的規模，以備不時之需。

■Glossary

生字

frantic : done quickly and with a lot of activity, but in a way that is not very well organised

palliative : an action, a decision, etc. that is designed to make a difficult situation seem better without actually solving the cause of the problems

vanish into thin air : ​to disappear suddenly in a mysterious way