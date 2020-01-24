Editorial：Gauge public sentiment amid tighter measures

As the third wave of pandemic rages on, the number of new cases per day has been above one hundred for many days in a row, and has reached record highs repeatedly. Aiming to bring the situation under control, the government rolled out another four new measures yesterday. They include tightening the group gathering ban to two people and prohibiting dine-in services at restaurants for the whole day. In other words, only takeaway services are allowed.

Restaurants are among the types of premises where the virus can spread relatively easily. Some time ago, the authorities found that a woman diagnosed with the disease had allegedly patronised more than ten restaurants after her infection. Theoretically, banning dine-in service can reduce the risk of contracting the disease in restaurants and the risk of super-spreaders. However, workers who cannot work from home still have to find a place where they can eat. If it turns out people have to wait for takeaways in long queues outside restaurants or gather in parks or on streets to have their lunch, the risks of spreading the disease will still be there. Hygiene problems may also arise. Even with the good intention behind the new measure, the authorities still have to look closely at its implementation in real practice so as to see if any unexpected situation pops up and to make flexible arrangements accordingly at any time.

Local expert Ho Pak-leung points out that according to epidemiological analysis and the analysis of virus genes, some circumstantial evidence and substantial proof have shown that the third wave of infections in Hong Kong is related to the exemption of quarantine arrangements for sailors. The authorities say the exemption arrangement for sailors was made based on humanitarian grounds, so that seafarers who had been stuck at sea for up to half a year can come ashore for crew rotation and so forth. Whatever the case, the development of the situation has shown that it was a wrong decision and we can only put in effort to remedy the situation now. Nevertheless, one should pay equal attention to the fact that some people in society have also made use of the subject concerned to preach their views. They have generalised the problem of exempting sailors from quarantine to question the entire policy of quarantine exemption arrangements. They have taken the opportunity to relate the problem to the mainland, pointing the finger at cross-border students, cross-border drivers and businessmen commuting between the two places.

All anti-pandemic measures must be based on epidemiological evidence. Over the past few months, more than 200,000 travellers have entered the city from the mainland, Macao and Taiwan but no cases of confirmed infection have been reported among them. In the first case of an infected cross-border driver reported yesterday, the patient is also a Hong Kong citizen and the origin of his infection is unknown. Amid the severe situation of outbreaks right now, the top priority should be curbing the pandemic. Politicising the situation without proper reference to scientific evidence is of no help to focusing society's efforts on combating the pandemic.

明報社評 2020.07.28：收緊防疫兼顧民情 超出負荷便應求援

本港疫情嚴峻，政府進一步收緊防疫措施，民生副作用難免愈來愈多。昨天港府宣布食肆全日禁堂食，不少無法在家上班的打工仔，對於中午何處「開飯」，便有很多疑惑，亦有人擔心一法立一弊生。本港民情複雜，有關防疫的討論，不時出現借題發揮政治操作，然而亦有一些牽涉實在民生問題。不少市民既擔心疫情，亦擔心防疫新招嚴重影響日常生活，任何流言都有可能放大社會躁動和不安。遏制疫情是眼前首務，若有現實需要，防疫措施再辣亦要考慮；與此同時，當局亦要密切留意民情和社會承受力，做好配套安排，減輕民生副作用。

第三波疫情持續，本港新增確診病例連續多天過百，單日數字一再升見新高。為了控制疫情，昨天政府再推出4招，包括限聚令收緊至2人，以及食肆全日禁止堂食只許外賣等。

食肆是其中一個相對容易傳播病毒的場所，早前當局便發現，一名確診女子疑在感染後光顧過10多間食肆。不設堂食，理論上當然可以降低食肆感染風險、減少出現超級傳播者的風險，可是無法在家工作的打工仔，始終要找地方「醫肚」，倘若情况變成食肆外大排長龍等候外賣，又或三五成群在公園甚或街角群聚午膳，其實一樣有傳播風險，甚至衍生衛生問題。新措施用意雖好，可是當局也要密切留意實際執行情况，與原先預期會否有出入，隨時靈活變通。

本地專家何栢良表示，從流行病學和病毒基因分析，有一些環境和實質證據，顯示本港第三波疫情與豁免海員檢疫有關。當局表示，最初豁免船員檢疫，乃是出於人道原則，讓部分滯留海上半年的船員可以上岸換班，云云。無論如何，疫情發展證明，這是一個錯誤決定，現在只能亡羊補牢，然而同樣需要留意的是，社會上有些人借題發揮，將豁免海員檢疫問題，擴大至所有豁免檢疫安排，乘機將問題扯上內地，將矛頭指向跨境學童、跨境司機或來往兩地商人。

任何防疫措施，均要講流行病學證據，過去數月逾20萬名從內地澳門台灣入境者中，並未出現確診個案，昨天出現首宗跨境司機病例，病者也是港人，感染源頭未明。當下疫情嚴峻，首務是控制疫情，不講科學憑據將疫情政治化，不利社會聚焦抗疫。

■Glossary（生字）

round-the-clock：​lasting or happening all day and night

wage earner：a person who works for fixed regular payments

patronise：to be a regular customer of a shop, restaurant, etc.