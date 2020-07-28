Editorial : Twin City Forum

The forum began in 2010 and has been held by the governments of the two cities in rotation since then. Back then it was chiefly spearheaded by Han Zheng, the then mayor of Shanghai and Hau Lung-pin, the then Taipei mayor from the Kuomintang. Over the past ten years or so, 36 agreements of interaction and memorandums of understanding have been signed between the two cities. In the first forum, Han and Hau brought about a non-stop flight from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Taipei Songshan Airport. As reported by the media, the 12345 hotline for citizens in Shanghai and bike-sharing, which later became a craze to sweep across many mainland cities, were both the outcomes of the interactions of the forum.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said, "Cross-strait relations are going backwards at the moment. It would be good enough for the discourse on cross-strait relations to remain as it is". Ko stressed that there were real issues to tackle between the two sides of the strait, including the protection of Taiwanese students and businesses on the mainland, as well as the protection of the rights of mainland spouses of Taiwanese citizens and mainland students in Taiwan, adding that it is necessary to engage in cross-strait interactions in the pragmatic spirit of "the promotion of interactions and good faith". Therefore, not only is the Twin City Forum a platform for the two cities to interact, but it can also promote better treatment of Taiwanese people on the mainland and mainlanders in Taiwan.

It was exactly because of such insistence on the pragmatic note that "more effort should be made to investigate the problem rather than talk about ideology" that this year's forum centred around many issues that seemed trivial but were all related to people's livelihood. These issues include the "integrated development of the metropolitan region in Northern Taiwan and the Yangtze Delta", where the two sides held talks to share the cooperative situation in the region and experience in urban development so as to draw up a development blueprint for cities in the future. The exchanges about "public transport accessibility service and smart mobility" centred around three main themes, namely "services for the disadvantaged in the mass transportation system", "applications of 5G smart transportation" and "development driven by driverless buses". The heads of the two cities' health departments talked to each other about their respective anti-pandemic measures and experience. In the section about industries and the economy, Taipei's EasyCard Corporation and its counterparts in Shanghai shared their experience and the challenges they had faced in the field of electronic payment.

It is true that Ko is merely the mayor of Taipei and the Twin City Forum is limited in its role to exchanges between cities. During the forum, the Shanghai authorities did not deliberately pursue outcomes with political overtones. They adopted a low profile and displayed great flexibility. As long as both sides move in the same direction and actively seek the greatest common ground, dialogue between the two sides can still proceed. Amid a global pandemic and extraordinary change in the international arena, it is not only possible but also necessary for both sides of the strait to communicate in a practical manner.

明報社評2020.07.27：雙城論壇勇氣可嘉 兩岸交流比斷流好

2020台北上海城市論壇上周舉辦。因疫情關係，今年改以視訊方式舉辦，亦一改以往的排場，省略了很多禮儀環節，重要的是，作為兩岸兩個最重要的城市，在現今兩岸關係倒退的低迷氣氛中，仍然堅持舉辦如此高規格的論壇，由雙方市長平等對話。

台北上海雙城論壇始自2010年，由兩市政府輪流舉辦，當時的主要推手是時任上海市長韓正和國民黨籍台北市長郝龍斌，10年來兩市已簽訂了36項交流協議暨合作備忘錄。首次論壇的韓郝會，就促成了上海虹橋到台北松山的直航班機。有報道指出，上海市的12345市民服務熱線，以及後來風靡大陸很多城市的共享單車，都是雙城論壇交流的成果。

台北市長柯文哲稱，「兩岸關係目前是倒退的，兩岸論述在現階段能夠維持就不錯了」。柯文哲強調兩岸之間還是有實際問題要處理，包含保障在大陸的台生、台商，還有在台灣的陸配、陸生權益保障，須秉持「促進交流、增加善意」的務實精神來從事兩岸交流。因此，雙城論壇不僅僅是兩市交流的平台，也能促成讓在大陸的台灣人民被善待，同時台灣也善待在台的大陸人民。

正是堅持這種「多研究些問題、少談些『主義』」的務實基調，今年雙城論壇的很多交流看似瑣碎小事，卻全是民生所繫，如「北台都會區合作與長三角一體化發展」，雙方藉演講對談，分享區域合作現况與都會發展經驗，描繪未來城市發展藍圖；「公共交通無障礙服務和智慧出行」交流，則環繞「大眾運具弱勢服務」、「5G智慧交通應用」及「自駕巴士推動發展」等三大主軸進行；兩市衛生主管部門首腦，相互介紹新冠疫情下城市防疫政策與經驗；在產業經濟交流部分，台北悠遊卡公司也與上海同業分享兩地電子支付的經驗與挑戰。

誠然，柯文哲僅是台北市長，雙城論壇所作也僅限於城市交流。今次論壇，上海方面不刻意追求政治意涵，低調務實，展現了很大靈活性。只要彼此相向而行、積極尋求最大公約數，兩岸溝通對話總可以進行。在全球疫情大流行、世局大變化的今天，兩岸實務溝通，不僅有可能，而且有需要。

■Glossary生字

pomp and circumstance : formal and impressive ceremony

regression : the process of going back to an earlier or less advanced form or state

in rotation : one after the other, in a regular order