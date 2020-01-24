Editorial : Seeking help from the mainland

The third wave of COVID-19 infections broke out early this month. The Hong Kong government tightened anti-pandemic measures repeatedly, requiring citizens to wear a mask in an outdoor public venue yesterday (July 23). But up to now the pandemic has shown no signs of relief. Over the past few days, the daily number of infections has exceeded 100 repeatedly. Yesterday 118 new cases were recorded, 111 of which were local cases. Both of these numbers were new highs. The numbers of daily confirmed cases are lagging indicators, reflecting how the virus was spreading a week ago or so. Whether the series of newly launched, toughened measures are sufficient to curb the pandemic will have to be determined by infection figures one to two weeks later. Gabriel Leung, the government's expert advisor and the dean of the HKU Faculty of Medicine, did not mince words and said that the number of confirmed cases will not fall significantly over the next week and it is currently impossible to rule out the possibility of the pandemic further deteriorating.

As the situation is dire, it is necessary to tighten social distancing measures and enhance the capacity and capability of the anti-pandemic system to ensure that the public hygiene and healthcare system will not fail. Local experts differ as to whether it is necessary for the government to close retail venues such as shopping malls or even impose a Hong Kong-style lockdown. As for enhancing our system's capability, whether or not to seek help from the mainland has become a point of contention in society recently. It has even been reported that the Chief Executive has expressed her wish to the central government that it can coordinate assistance if the pandemic continues to worsen. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan has said that the mainland authorities are very concerned about the pandemic in Hong Kong and have contacted the SAR government to see whether assistance is needed.

The most important rule for the fight against a pandemic is to face the reality. If the third wave of infections is gradually brought under control and the anti-pandemic system is on top of the situation, the most ideal thing to do is of course let Hong Kong handle it itself. If, unfortunately, the pandemic gets out of hand and the healthcare system is coming apart at the seams, no option — be it a lockdown or seeking help from the mainland — should be ruled out in order to control the pandemic and save lives.

To make up for its inadequate testing capacity, the government has lined up two mainland organisations that have virus-testing facilities in Hong Kong to provide free testing for four high-risk groups, namely workers in elderly care homes, restaurants or property management and taxi drivers. They totalled around 400,000 people. An asymptomatic taxi driver has tested positive recently thanks to such testing programmes, which shows the value of such assistance from the mainland.

A local doctors' organisation has said that doctors in private practice are happy to help the government fight the pandemic by, for example, offering their services in Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village. But they have not been invited yet. To fight the pandemic with one heart is to not mind who takes the initiative to approach the other party. If the government is slow to make such an invitation, it is perfectly appropriate for the medical profession to approach the government itself and offer help.

明報社評2020.07.24：抗疫為先沒有禁忌 尋求「內援」不應排除

本港新冠肺炎單日確診個案再見新高，整個抗疫系統每一環節，由病毒檢測、隔離設施到公院病牀，承受壓力愈來愈大，尋求中央支援協助，成為其中一個應對選項。

本月初第三波疫情爆發，港府一再收緊防疫措施，昨天開始強制市民在室內公眾地方戴口罩，然而疫情暫時仍未見紓緩迹象。過去數天，本地單日確診個案一再過百，昨天新增118宗病例，當中111宗為本地個案，兩者均是新高。確診病例數據屬於「滯後數字」，反映的是大約一周多前的病毒傳播情况，新近推出的一系列「加辣」防疫措施，是否足以有效遏制疫情，還得看一至兩周後的病例數據。政府專家顧問、港大醫學院院長梁卓偉明言，未來一周確診數字不會顯著下降，現在無法排除疫情進一步惡化的可能。

本港疫情嚴峻，有必要收緊社交限制，以及提升抗疫系統的承載力和作戰力，確保公共衛生和醫療系統不會被壓垮。政府短期內是否需要關閉商場等零售場所，甚或頒布「禁足令」，實施「港式封城」，本地專家有不同意見；至於加強作戰能力方面，尋求內地支援，最近成為社會其中一個討論點，有報道更稱，行政長官已向中央提出，倘若疫情持續惡化，希望中央協調馳援。食衛局長陳肇始表示，內地當局非常關心香港疫情，有向特區政府了解，跟進是否需要協助。

抗疫定律第一條，就是面對現實。如果第三波疫情逐步受控、整個抗疫系統游刃有餘，最理想當然是由香港自行處理，不假外求；如果疫情不幸愈演愈烈，醫療系統瀕臨崩潰，為了控制疫情拯救人命，禁足「封城」也好，尋求「內援」也好，任何可行選項都不應排除。

政府為了彌補檢測能力不足，最近找來兩間在港有病毒化驗設施的內地機構，為4類較高風險群組，包括安老院舍、食肆、物業管理員工以及的士司機提供免費測試，涉及大約40萬人，近日有無徵狀的士司機確診，便是得力於相關檢測，證明借助「內援」有其作用。

本地醫生組織表示，私家醫生樂意幫助政府抗疫，例如到鯉魚門度假村幫忙，惟暫時未收到政府邀請。同心抗疫毋須計較主動被動，政府反應遲緩未作邀請，業界大可主動與當局接觸，拔刀相助。

■Glossary

生字

out of hand : difficult or impossible to control

be coming apart at the seams : to be going very badly wrong and likely to stop functioning completely

lockdown : an official order to control the movement of people or vehicles because of a dangerous situation