Editorial : The US's order to close a Chinese consulate

During the US's confrontation with the Soviet Union during the cold war, the expulsion of diplomatic personnel in a high-profile manner was common. However, since the end of the Cold War, such expulsions have rarely been conducted on a large scale. In recent years, China has replaced Russia as the greatest challenger to the US in its eyes. Over the past two years, to curb China's rise, Washington has launched a succession of actions, including a trade war, a technological war, a propaganda war, the human rights card, the Taiwan card and the Hong Kong card. The saying of a new cold war between China and the US flies around. Recently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been fanning the flames here and there, calling on Western countries to boycott China and instigating Southeast Asian countries' confrontation with China over the South China Sea issue. In a rare move, he has even named and criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling for the building of a global coalition to counter China. The US's sudden demand that China close its consulate in Houston has inevitably intensified the atmosphere of a new cold war.

In 2017, the Trump administration ordered the closure of Russia's consulate in San Francisco. The incident originated from the US Congress's adoption of an act that stepped up sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin hit back by demanding that the US vastly cut the number of its staff stationed in Russia to 455. The Trump administration retaliated by demanding Russia close its consulate. But the State Department said at the same time that it hoped the incident would come to an end and both sides would improve their relations and strengthen cooperation. In contrast, Washington's demand that China close its consulate is full of hostility and is completely devoid of any intentions of improving their relations.

It is necessary for China and the US to improve dialogue and manage their conflicts so as to reduce the risk of misjudgement. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper expressed his wish to visit China by the end of this year. That would go some way towards facilitating the two nations' communication and dialogue. However, given the situation concerning China and the US and the closure of the consulate, it is very doubtful whether the visit will happen.

明報社評2020.07.23：美國「封館」敵意滿滿 中美關係脆弱凶險

中美外交摩擦愈演愈烈，美國突然要求中方關閉駐休斯敦總領事館，北京譴責美方單方面政治挑釁。中美建交超過40年，歷經不少風雨，事態嚴峻如台海危機、中國駐南斯拉夫大使館被炸，以至南海撞機，兩國都能妥善管控分歧，可是特朗普政府走的卻是不斷火上加油之路。要求關閉使領館，是敵意滿滿的外交行為，性質極其嚴重，中美建交以來未嘗發生，這次美方突然要求「封館」，不僅事出突然，搬出來的理由也模糊牽強，事件折射了當下中美關係的脆弱和凶險。特朗普放眼連任，行事難測；白宮鷹派當道，對華咄咄逼人，行事不講國際常規分寸，容易導致外交甚至軍事誤判，中美關係螺旋向下，沒有最壞只有更壞，情况令人憂心。

冷戰時代美蘇對峙，不時高調互逐外交人員，然而冷戰結束後，大規模驅逐外交人員事件已相對少見。近年中國取代俄羅斯，成為美國眼中最大挑戰者，過去兩年，華府為了遏阻中國崛起，打壓舉措一浪接一浪，貿易戰、科技戰、文宣戰全開，人權牌、台灣牌、香港牌操作不停，中美新冷戰之說甚囂塵上。最近美國國務卿蓬佩奧四出「煽風點火」，號召西方國家杯葛、鼓勵東南亞國家就南海問題與中國對抗，甚至罕有點名抨擊中國國家主席習近平，呼籲組建國際聯盟對抗中國。今次美國突然要求中方關閉駐休斯敦總領事館，無疑令新冷戰氛圍愈來愈濃。

2017年，特朗普政府曾下令俄羅斯關閉駐三藩市總領館，事件源起是美國國會通過議案加強制裁俄羅斯，克宮反擊要求美方大幅削減駐俄人員至455人，特朗普政府報復，要求俄方「封館」，惟國務院同時表示，希望風波告一段落，兩國可以「改善關係加強合作」。相比之下，今次華府要求中方「封館」，明顯滿懷惡意，完全看不到有改善關係之意。

現在中美最需要是加強對話管控分歧，降低誤判風險。美國防長埃斯珀表示有意今年內訪華，對於兩國溝通對話理應是好事，可是以當下中美形勢，加上「封館」風波，實在令人懷疑成事的可能性。

■Glossary

生字

unilateral : done by one member of a group or an organisation without the agreement of the other members

fly around : If ideas, remarks, or accusations are flying about/around, they are passed quickly from one person to another and cause excitement

fan the flames : to make a feeling such as anger, hatred, etc. worse