Editorial：The global race to develop vaccines

Based on past experience, the first two stages of clinical trials could be finished within six to 12 months at the earliest. But the third stage could take several years. Even the vaccine development for Ebola, which is considered to have been amazingly speedy, took five years. What is more, at the third stage of the clinical trials of promising COVID-19 vaccines, only 17% of them could come into fruition, meaning that possibly only one in ten candidates would succeed. It would be extremely fortunate if COVID-19 vaccines could go into production early next year. But such rapid development and production might not yield satisfactory potency. A successful immune response triggered by vaccines at the second stage of clinical trials does not mean full immunisation in any way. If a vaccine could not be 70% effective or higher against the disease, it might not be able to curb the pandemic. Researchers from China and Germany have revealed that the antibody levels of patients who had recently recovered from COVID-19 fell significantly. That means even vaccinated, they might be infected again, and the vaccine might lose its potency in a short period of time.

There is no guarantee that vaccine research will be successful. Even if vaccines are ready, they could well be monopolised by rich countries or be used by leading nations as tools to manipulate others. Countries round the globe have not tided each other over difficulties amid the pandemic. The US has not demonstrated leadership. Instead, it has reiterated ''America First'' and done harm to others from a position of strength. It has secured almost the entire stock of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, for the next three months to Europe's dissatisfaction. Earlier Washington initiated ''Operation Warp Speed'', zeroing in on about 10 promising COVID-19 vaccines in the West and signing investment contracts with drugmakers swiftly. Once the vaccines come out of factories, they will have to be supplied to America first. A US official has made it clear that the vaccines, if there are any left, will be shared with people from other countries only after all American citizens' demands are addressed.

Close collaboration between nations on vaccine development and sharing would be most ideal. But this is politically impossible. A second-best solution would be to allow numerous vaccines to be rolled out and shared extensively among developed and developing countries from different blocs and be obtained from neighbouring nations, thus ending the situation in which some countries are barred from acquiring vaccines because of political reasons. Political matters should not be mingled with life-saving ones. The most dangerous situation would arise if a country stockpiles vaccines exhaustively around the globe and corners the market. By exploiting or weaponising them, it would then try to dominate the international order or use vaccines as a political tool to rip off other nations.

明報社評 2020.07.22：疫苗競賽中美英領跑 救世優先政治須靠邊

新冠肺炎疫苗研究取得進展，由中國、英國、美國與德國團隊分別研究的數款「候選」疫苗，在全球百多項同類研究中脫穎而出，初步臨牀試驗數據顯示，參與實驗者接種相關「候選」疫苗後，體內均出現免疫反應，未見嚴重副作用，得以展開關鍵的第三階段臨牀測試，然而這絕不代表開發成功在望，疫苗實際效力如何、能否為接種者帶來長期免疫力，全是未知數，期盼疫苗很快面世結束疫情是奢望；就算疫苗研發成功，能否成為「公共財」讓全球最有需要人士優先使用，也是一個疑問。

根據以往經驗，臨牀試驗首兩個階段，快者有機會一年半載完成，可是第三階段隨時要花數年，伊波拉病毒疫苗研發神速，前後也要5年；更甚的是，能夠進入第三階段測試的「候選疫苗」，最終「修成正果」比率只有17%，成功者「十中無二」，明年初若有新冠肺炎疫苗投產已是萬幸，不過如此趕急研製，效力未必理想。第二階段測試確認疫苗成功引發抗體，跟疫苗能夠令人完全免疫，是兩碼子的事，倘若免疫效果達不到七成或以上，未必能遏阻疫情。中德研究員發現，新冠肺炎病人癒後不久，體內抗體水平大降，有可能再受感染，意味即使有了疫苗，效用也可能短暫。

疫苗研究成功無保證，就算真的有疫苗面世，也有可能淪為富國禁臠，又或成為大國操縱其他國家的工具。國際社會面對今次疫情，並未同舟共濟，美國沒有發揮領導角色，反而一味講「美國優先」，以本傷人，抗病毒藥物瑞德西韋未來3個月的供應，幾乎被美國全數買起，惹來歐洲不滿。早前華府提出「神速行動」計劃，鎖定西方大約10款有機會成功的「候選疫苗」，早早與藥廠簽訂投資協議，一旦製成要優先供貨給美國，有美國官員表明，滿足了美國人所有需要後，疫苗有剩才給其他國家民眾使用。

國際通力合作研發疫苗共享，當然最理想，政治現實做不到，退而求其次，就是疫苗百花齊開，發達國、發展國以至不同陣營國家，都有機會從友邦取得疫苗，不會出現有國家由於政治原因而被孤立斷絕疫苗供應。政治還政治，救世要優先，最危險的情况，是一個國家盡收天下疫苗，囤積居奇，利用它來支配國際秩序，又或作為開天索價的政治武器。

■Glossary（生字）

public good：a commodity or service provided, without profit, to all members of a society

monopolise sth：to obtain exclusive possession or control of sth

rip off sb：to cheat sb, especially financially