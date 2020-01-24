Editorial : Severity of pandemic justifies lockdown

The third wave has struck the city with full fury. The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong has spiked by about 700 in just half a month, of which nearly 80% were locally infected. In recent days, three-digit numbers of new confirmed cases per day have even been reported for the first time. The situation is indeed much grimmer than that of the previous two waves. Aside from the large number of cases with unknown sources of infection and the increased difficulty in tracking down people in close contact with patients, the new wave of infections is also characterised by the fact that the infected clusters are mostly senior adults compared to young students returning from abroad in the previous wave.

Most local experts believe that the origins of the third wave of infections are inbound travellers who have been exempted from compulsory quarantine, such as the crew members of aircraft or sea vessels coming from high-risk places overseas. They do not rule out the possibility that some infected persons might have used public transport during their short stay in Hong Kong, thus causing the outbreak. After the government adjusted the quarantine exemption measure last week and started to require all shipping and airline crew to leave saliva samples on arrival for virus tests, the number of new imported cases of infections immediately increased. That is the exact proof of the existence of loopholes in the policy of quarantine exemption and a lesson that the government must learn. Of course, the current resumption of social and economic activities amid the pandemic has also inevitably heightened the risk of repeated outbreaks. If members of society let their guard down against the pandemic, it needs only one super-spreader to multiply the pandemic at top speed. Infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung says the third wave stems from Hong Kong people's "underestimation of the enemy". This argument also deserves all people's reflection.

Over the past ten days or so, the authorities have tightened anti-pandemic measures repeatedly, including stricter arrangements at border entry control, the suspension of secondary and primary schools, a night ban on dine-in service, the closure of high-risk premises and work-from-home arrangements for civil servants. These measures have been rolled out again one after another. Other measures like compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and inside all indoor public venues have even been stricter than those imposed in February or March. Still, it will take at least more than a week to see how effective the related measures are. Given the extremely high density of Hong Kong's population, an increase of over a hundred new cases of confirmed infection in a single day is a warning signal of considerable danger. If the situation worsens in the coming few days and there are more and more days with more than a hundred new cases, it will be necessary for the authorities to adopt even more stringent measures, including the consideration of imposing a stay-at-home order.

明報社評2020.07.21：疫情嚴峻 該封就封

本港第三波疫情未受控制，社區爆發持續，新增確診病例急增，整個抗疫系統，由病毒檢測、檢疫隔離設施到公院負壓病牀，均面對愈來愈大的壓力，多名抗疫專家都提到可能要頒布「禁足令」（或稱居家令），限制市民外出。禁足「封城」（lockdown）對經濟民生影響巨大，今年初疫情爆發以來，本港從未試過要去到這一步，然而當下疫情嚴峻，尤甚於之前的第一及第二波疫情，情况繼續惡化下去，有可能壓垮整個醫療系統，當局必須用盡所有可能手段，避免出現最壞局面。過去兩周，當局一再大幅收緊防疫措施，是否足以遏制疫情，仍是未知之數，倘若短期內疫情仍然未有緩和迹象、單日新增病例長期出現3位數字，就算封城代價不菲，該封就要封。

第三波疫情來勢洶洶，短短半個月，本港確診病例急增約700宗，當中近八成是本地感染，最近單日新增確診個案更首度出現3位數，比起之前兩波疫情，形勢更為嚴峻。新一波疫情除了源頭不明個案眾多、追蹤密切接觸者格外困難，爆發群體亦由之前以年輕留學生為主，變成以長者為主。

本地專家大多認為，第三波疫情源頭應是獲豁免檢疫的入境者，例如來自海外高風險地區的飛機機組人員或海員等，不排除有感染者在港短暫逗留期間，乘搭交通工具，引致爆發。上周政府調整免檢疫入境措施，要求海員和機組人員留樣本，新增輸入個案即見上升，正好印證免檢疫政策漏洞，政府必須汲取經驗教訓。當然，疫下社會經濟活動重開，疫情復熾風險難免增加，倘若社會防疫意識鬆懈下來，只要出現一名超級傳播者，疫情可以極速擴散。傳染病專家袁國勇認為，第三波爆發是因為港人「輕敵」，有關說法同樣值得所有人反思。

過去10多天，當局一再收緊防疫措施，加強入境管理，中小學停課、晚市禁堂食、關閉高風險處所、公務員在家辦公等措施陸續重啟，部分防疫措施，諸如公共交通工具和公共室內場所強制戴口罩等，比2、3月時更嚴，然而相關措施成效，至少要個多星期才能反映出來。本港人口密度極高，單日確診過百，是相當危險的警號，倘若未來數天疫情惡化，確診過百日子愈來愈多，當局有必要採取更嚴厲措施，包括考慮實施禁足令。

■Glossary生字

grimness : the fact of being unpleasant and depressing

hefty : (of an amount of money) large; larger than usual or expected

stem from sth : to be the result of sth