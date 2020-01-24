Editorial：Britain's ban on Huawei equipment

Huawei enjoys an edge in its 5G technology and its cost efficiency. The US, in order to prevent Chinese technology from overtaking its own, has left no stones unturned to weaken Huawei. Not only has it hindered Huawei from acquiring the necessary chips from other countries and regions, but it has also been asking other Western nations to ditch Huawei's 5G equipment citing cybersecurity reasons. But there has never been any concrete evidence that a so-called ''backdoor'' exists in Huawei's products. In recent years, countries like the UK and Canada have been using Huawei's products extensively. Businesswise, giving up Huawei's 5G equipment is like ''shooting oneself in the foot''.

Europe has been a strategic focus of Huawei's overseas businesses. Now that Britain has banned Huawei, it remains to be seen whether the action will trigger a domino effect and affect other European nations' decisions. Boris Johnson's decision is of course a huge blow to Huawei, but Britain also has to pay an enormous price. People in the industry say that dismantling all of Huawei's base stations and antennas will take at least five years and cost billions of pounds. It is true that if Britain does not use Huawei's equipment, it can switch to European companies such as Ericsson and Nokia. However, Huawei's quotation for its equipment is only half of those of its competitors on average. And British companies will not be the greatest beneficiary of the money that Britain has to waste on 5G construction. Research shows that if Europe issues a blanket ban on Huawei's equipment, its development of 5G networks will be slowed by 18 months. The cost of building 5G networks will go up by 55 billion euros, not including the economic cost caused by the delays in 5G applications. Britain will face a similar problem if it rids itself of Huawei equipment.

From the perspective of the European Union, it can help European 5G equipment providers if it strictly restricts Huawei's equipment. However, while China's relations with the West as a whole are strained at the moment, members of the West are not perfectly aligned in their positions. Only a careful examination of their calculations and identification of the contradictions between ourselves and the enemies can allow us to launch countermeasures with precision.

Huawei is faced with a ''hard'' iron curtain and a ''soft'' barrier in the 5G technological war. Though in a difficult situation, Huawei still has the enormous market of mainland China as its anchor. The 5G investment by the three biggest operators in China is estimated at 1.2 trillion yuan, while the demand for base stations (including small base stations) is estimated at tens of millions of units. The construction work has started only recently. Given Huawei's competitiveness in its technology and cost efficiency, it definitely has the ability to wipe the floor with foreign suppliers. As for smartphones, while the company's share in the European market has dropped, its share in the mainland market has risen markedly. Though the US has stepped up its pressure on Huawei recently, its latest results show that its revenues in the first half year rose by 13% despite the pandemic. Compared with boycotts by the Western 5G market, Huawei is perhaps faced with a bigger challenge from the supply of high-end chips. The US is hindering Huawei from acquiring high-end chips from other countries and regions. Whether the mainland can enhance its technology to overcome this bottleneck will be crucial to the developments in the Sino-US technological war.

明報社評 2020.07.20：英國為美兩脇插刀 封殺華為敵視中國

英國轉軚封殺華為5G設備，首相約翰遜形容華為是「潛在敵國供應商」，中國駐英大使警告，英國政府要「承擔後果」。

華為5G技術和成本方面均有優勢，美國為了遏阻中國科技趕超，千方百計打擊華為，除了阻止華為向其他國家及地區採購所需晶片，又不斷以網絡安全為由，要其他西方陣營國家棄用華為5G設備，儘管從來沒有確鑿證據顯示，華為產品暗藏什麼「後門」。近年英國、加拿大等都有廣泛使用華為產品，在商言商，棄用華為5G設備有如搬石頭砸自己的腳。

歐洲本是華為海外業務發展重點。現在英國封殺華為，會否引起骨牌效應，影響其他歐洲國家決定，需要時間觀察。約翰遜的決定，對華為當然是一大打擊，不過英國也要付上很大代價。業界指出，單是把英國所有華為5G基站和天線撤除，最少便要5年，耗費數十億鎊。誠然，英國不用華為設備，可以改用愛立信、諾基亞等歐洲公司，然而華為設備的報價，平均只是競爭對手一半，英國為鋪設5G花冤枉錢，最大得益者卻不是英國公司。研究顯示，如果歐洲全面禁用華為設備，5G網絡發展將拖慢18個月，鋪設5G網絡成本亦將增加550億歐元，這還未計5G應用發展放慢的經濟損失。英國棄用華為，也將面對相似問題。

從歐盟的角度，嚴限華為設備，可以變相幫歐洲5G設備供應商一把。中國與西方整體關係緊張，不過西方陣營亦非鐵板一塊，細察各方盤算，認清敵我矛盾所在，才能精準反制。

5G科技戰，華為面對的既有硬鐵幕亦有軟屏障，處境當然艱難，不過華為始終有內地龐大市場這個後盾。中國三大運營商對於5G的投資，估計高達1.2萬億元人民幣，內地基站需求量（包含小基站）數以千萬計，現在建設工作才起步不久，以華為在技術和成本上的競爭力，絕對有力擊敗外國供應商；智能手機方面，華為在歐洲的市場份額雖見下降，內地市場份額卻顯著上升。儘管最近美國加強施壓，然而最新業績報告顯示，疫情下華為上半年營業收入仍能錄得一成三增長。比起西方5G市場封殺，當下華為面對的更大挑戰，也許是高端晶片供應問題。美國阻撓華為向其他國家及地區採購高端晶片，內地能否盡快提升技術突破晶片生產瓶頸，對中美科技戰走向有關鍵影響。

■Glossary（生字）

hostile：very unfriendly or aggressive and ready to argue or fight

shoot yourself in the foot：to do or say sth that will cause you a lot of trouble or harm, especially when you are trying to get an advantage for yourself

blanket：including or affecting all possible cases, situations or people