Editorial : The degeneration of Legco

Since the outbreak of the anti-amendment storm, Hong Kong has been in a state of "all-out political warfare". The violent attack on the Legco building on July 1 not only heavily damaged Legco's facilities but also marked the beginning of the paralysis of Legco. After more than three months' emergency repairs, the legislative chamber was reopened, but it has been able to support a low degree of operation merely. The anti-amendment storm happened not only on the street but also in the legislative chamber. Political struggle holds sway. "Burning together" has become the leitmotif, and the House Committee was unable to elect a chairperson for over half a year. As a result, a large amount of legislative work remained unprocessed. There are fanners of the flame in both the pan-democratic and the pro-establishment camps. Vitriol is hurled as part of the daily routine, while physical scuffles have grown in intensity day by day.

The Legislative Council is a microcosm of society. An ineffective, disorderly and dysfunctional legislature is a reflection of the collapse of Hong Kong. It is also deepening Hong Kong's problems. As of last week, the Legislative Council had passed only 17 bills. Not only have major issues of controversy such as land and housing been left untackled, but many bills concerning bread-and-butter issues have also been shelved or had their deliberation suspended. Those on the vacancy tax on new flats and the regulation of e-cigarettes have been nipped in the bud, and previous work on them has come to nothing. It is regrettable that time has been wasted.

The Legislative Council should be the organisation that solves problems. It should not be the place for creating even more problems. Such degeneration of the Legislative Council is blamed by the pan-democrats on the SAR and central governments' refusal to give an inch, while the pro-establishment camp argues that the pan-democrats are hostile towards the central government, saying no to everything that involves the mainland. Some people are unhappy about the "violence of the majority", whose perpetrators make use of their majority to dominate the legislative chamber in a top-down manner. Some accuse people of "violence of the minority", saying that they leave no stones unturned and exploit loopholes simply to paralyse the government. Different people have different opinions about who is right and who is wrong. The truth is that every side is responsible to a certain extent.

Hong Kong is faced with a mountain of problems. People living in subdivided flats, people of lower social strata and the old and vulnerable desperately need our care. Their needs should not be ignored or sacrificed because of political struggle. For Hong Kong to extricate itself from the predicament, it is necessary to rebuild positive political interactions. It takes two to tango. All sides are responsible. No matter how toxic the political atmosphere has become, the central government, the SAR government, the pan-democrats and the pro-establishment camp should not close the door of dialogue otherwise the problems will never be solved.

明報社評2020.07.17：立法會急速崩壞 歲月蹉跎害民生

立法會本周舉行任期最後一次會議，議事堂繼續上演「流會」公式戲，有議員告別在即，有議員早已放眼9月立法會選舉，就算現在議事規則容許主席決定任何時間復會、讓會議迅速重開，如果「尊貴」議員們無心議事，會議「無限復活」亦無多大意義。

反修例風暴爆發後，香港實際已進入「全方位政治戰爭」狀態，「七一」暴力衝擊立法會，不僅令立法會硬件設施受到嚴重破壞，同時也是立法會癱瘓的開始。經過3個多月搶修後，立法會雖然能夠重開，可是實際只能勉強維持低度運作。反修例風暴戰既在街頭亦在議會，政治鬥爭先行，「攬炒」成為主旋律，內務委員會超過半年無法選出主席，導致大量立法工作未能處理。泛民建制各有惹火人物，惡言相向無日無之，議事堂上肢體衝突愈演愈烈。

立法會是社會的縮影，議會失效失序失能，反映了香港的崩壞，同時亦令社會問題不斷加深。截至上周，立法會大會今個年度只完成17條法案，莫說土地房屋等備受爭議的重大問題束諸高閣，很多民生法案亦被迫擱置又或中止審議，一手樓空置稅、規管電子煙等胎死腹中，之前所做的相關工作付諸東流，蹉跎歲月叫人遺憾。

立法會本應是解決問題的機構，而不是製造更多問題的地方。立法會的崩壞到如斯地步，民主派認為錯在特區政府和中央寸步不讓，建制派認為問題在於泛民敵視中央，但凡涉及內地的問題全都要說不。有人不滿議會「多數派暴力」恃着過半數優勢，大石砸死蟹，亦有人抨擊議會「少數派暴力」不擇手段鑽空子，但求癱瘓政府。誰是誰非，不同陣營支持者各執一辭，實際是各方都有責任。

香港各類問題堆積如山，劏房戶、基層市民、老弱一群急須關顧，他們的需要，不應因為政治鬥爭而被忽略被犧牲。香港要走出當下困局，必須逐步重建良性政治互動，一隻手掌拍不響，各方都有責任，就算政治氣氛再惡劣，中央、特區政府、泛民和建制派都不應緊閉溝通對話之門，否則問題永遠無法解決。

■Glossary

生字

set your sights on sth : to decide that you want sth and to try very hard to get it

leeway : the amount of freedom that you have to change sth or to do sth in the way you want to

it takes two to tango : used to say that two people or groups, and not just one, are responsible for sth that has happened (usually sth bad)