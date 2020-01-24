Editorial：US ends special treatment for HK

In recent years, the relationship between China and the US has taken a sharp turn for the worse. To the White House, the ''Hong Kong card'' has become increasingly valuable and exploitable. There are also people who have called on the White House to impose sanctions to force the Beijing authorities to make concessions on the Hong Kong issue. As early as a year ago or so, there were already some people who proposed ''revoking Hong Kong's special status''. Supporters of this proposition argued that that would be a trump card to force Beijing to give in, while some Hong Kong people are worried that such a move by the US would end Hong Kong's status as a financial centre overnight. A measure has the greatest deterrent effect when people are left dangling. Once it is revealed, others have a chance to examine its real strength. In a high-profile manner, Donald Trump has announced that the US will no longer recognise Hong Kong's special status. This will no doubt affect Hong Kong's international image and reputation. However, a closer look at the latest specific measures announced by Washington can reveal that their real effects on Hong Kong will be limited, let alone jeopardising Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre.

Since Hong Kong's handover, the US has been treating Hong Kong and the mainland differently to make it easier for itself to promote its own commercial interests in Hong Kong. However, Washington's treatment of Hong Kong has had no lack of ''precautionary measures''. Take the lack of progress in visa-free arrangements for Hong Kong people travelling to the US. One of the major reasons for this is Washington's consideration of the ''China factor''. Six years ago, when the US allowed Chinese citizens to apply for 10-year multiple entry visas, there was a high degree of similarity between Hong Kong and mainland China as far as visa arrangements for travelling to the US were concerned. Even though Washington has now cancelled the different treatments for holders of HKSAR passports and Chinese ones, there might not be much difference. Furthermore, as the global pandemic is expected to continue into the foreseeable future and the US is stricken by it, there will not be too many people travelling to the US in the short to medium term either.

As for the US's cessation of the export of sensitive technology to Hong Kong and the termination of a partnership on earth sciences between the United States Geological Survey and the CUHK, they show the new measures' potential effects on academic interactions between the two regions. However, according to the CUHK, the partnership expired late last year and has not been renewed. In fact, Washington has always taken a lot of precautions against the possibility of China gaining sensitive technology through Hong Kong. While the new measures have closed this potential loophole and will affect some research institutions in Hong Kong to a certain extent, their effects on commerce will be limited. After all, there have not been many important deals between Hong Kong and the US on sensitive high technology. Several years ago, a radar system that Hong Kong International Airport had purchased from Raytheon at a price aroused concern over its safety issues. No doubt it will be difficult for such deals to happen again now that the US has closed the door on them.

The struggle between China and the US has kept escalating. As the Hong Kong card is cost-effective, there is no doubt that Washington will keep playing it. Hong Kong cannot influence others' action. The only thing it can do is to adhere to ''One country'' and protect ''two systems'' at the same time to reassure the central government and strive for the support from nations who have no intention of exploiting the Hong Kong issue.

明報社評 2020.07.16：美國制裁未見殺着 香港獨特性靠自己

《港區國安法》實施，中美角力升級，白宮取消部分對港特殊政策，北京強調將有反制措施，制裁美方人員。

近年中美關係急轉直下，「香港牌」對華府的利用價值愈來愈大，亦有一些人呼籲華府推出制裁措施，逼北京在香港問題讓步，早在一年多前，已有人提過使用「取消香港特殊地位」這張牌。支持者認為，這是迫使北京退讓的一張王牌，有港人則擔心美國此舉會令香港金融中心地位毁於一旦。招數將出未出，往往最具震懾力，一旦招式使了出來，反而讓人有機會看穿虛實。特朗普高調宣布不再承認香港特殊地位，對香港的國際形象和聲譽當然有影響，不過細察華府最新公布的具體措施，對香港實質影響有限，遑論危及香港國際金融中心地位。

香港回歸後，美國將香港與內地區別看待，目的是方便在港伸張商業利益，可是華府對待香港，其實亦不乏「防範安排」，例如港人赴美免簽證多年來缺乏進展，一大原因是華府考慮到「中國因素」。自從6年前美國對中國大陸公民開放10年多次往返簽證，香港與內地在赴美簽證待遇方面已變得相對接近，現在華府取消特區護照與中國護照持有人的差別待遇，實際分別未必太大；全球疫情可見將來仍會持續，美國疫情成災，短中期也不會有太多人赴美。

至於美國不向香港出口敏感科技，美國地質調查局與中大一項有關地球科學的合作項目叫停，突顯新措施對兩地學術交流的潛在影響，不過根據中大說法，相關合作協議去年底到期後，其實未有再續期。平情而論，華府對於中方有可能透過香港取得敏感高科技，向來就有很多防範，新措施將這一潛在缺口封死，對本港部分科研機構有一定影響，然而商業影響有限。說到底，港美在敏感高科技方面的「大刁」並不多。早幾年香港機場斥巨資引入美國雷神公司的雷達系統，安全問題惹來關注，現在美方「落閘」，類似的生意交易當然難再出現。

中美角力不斷升級，香港牌本小利大，華府一定會繼續操作下去，別人要做什麼，香港難以左右，唯一能做的是堅持「一國」同時維護「兩制」，一邊讓中央安心，一邊爭取那些無意操作香港問題的國家所認同。

■Glossary（生字）

at a price：costing a lot of money

reassure：to say or do sth that makes sb less frightened or worried

strive：to try very hard to achieve sth