Editorial : Fiercer political struggle ahead

The organiser said the primary turnout, taking into account both electronic and paper ballots, exceeded 600,000. In comparison, the "Five-constituency-resignation" campaign, a Legco by-election triggered by some pan-democratic political parties ten years ago to voice their demands for political reform, only had a turnout of 580,000.

The democratic camp aims at achieving "35 plus" (more than half of the seats) in the Legco elections to be held in September. Some pan-democrats even advocate that they should oppose every bill should they become the majority so as to paralyse the SAR government. Last week, just after the national security law for Hong Kong came into force, the SAR government said that the democratic camp might have breached regulations including the social gathering ban. Moreover, it warned that they might have committed the offence of subversion under the national security law if their goal was to object to government bills in order to paralyse the SAR government's operation. The "two offices" of the central government, i.e. the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (HKMAO), commented on the matter one after another, saying that the pan-democratic primaries were unlawful and that the two offices supported law enforcement by the SAR government.

Since the anti-amendment storm blew up, the democratic camp and the central and SAR governments have been at war politically. To every action there is a reaction. Some pan-democrats think the enactment of the national security law and the warning from the SAR government against breaching it actually provoked their supporters into voting. This could explain the overwhelming response to the primaries. Of course, in a political battle, there is a constant interplay between action and reaction. In the eyes of the central government, some people in the democratic camp want to seize power and challenge "one country" with "two systems". To safeguard "one country", having enacted the national security law for Hong Kong, the central government can surely have more aces up its sleeves.

As mentioned by the democratic camp, the Basic Law stipulates that Legco has the right to oppose the budget. They think there is no reason that exercising such a right would infringe the national security law for Hong Kong. But the central government has its eyes on the bigger picture of political struggle. It would not let the democratic camp paralyse the SAR government by exploiting legal loopholes. Even if the authorities do not invoke the national security law, they still have many legal or political tools to choose from. Earlier, Zhang Xiaoming, Deputy Director of the HKMAO, said that the national security law for Hong Kong only targets a handful of law breakers but not the entire opposition camp, which seemed like an olive branch for lightening the political atmosphere. However, judging from recent developments, both the central government and the democratic camp have adopted a harder line against each other. Political struggle might turn increasingly acute.

明報社評2020.07.15：泛民激進勢力冒起 政治鬥爭將更尖銳

《港區國安法》實施，香港政治鬥爭進入新階段， 9月立法會選舉成為焦點所在。這邊廂，特區政府質疑民主派初選違反港區國安法等法例，中央開腔支持特區依法查處；那邊廂，約60萬人參與了初選投票，人數之多超乎預期，中央與民主派對立尖銳，政治張力有增無減，立法會選舉前後相信還有連場硬撼。民主派初選結果，某程度反映了反修例風暴後泛民內部勢力變化，本土派新一代異軍突起，反觀傳統泛民政黨，除了在反修例風暴中站得較前的個別人士之外，多名現任和前任議員得票均未如理想，激進路線當道，相對溫和者紛紛敗北，未來一段時間，香港政治鬥爭勢將愈演愈烈。

民主派這次初選，主辦方表示電子投票與實體票合計超過60萬，相比之下，10年前部分泛民政黨發起「五區總辭」立法會補選，藉以表達政改訴求，總投票人數也不過是58萬。

9月立法會選舉，民主派目標是「35+」，即取得過半數議席，有泛民中人更主張，泛民成為多數派後應否決所有法案，癱瘓特區政府。適逢港區國安法實施，特區政府上周表示，民主派初選涉嫌違反限聚令等規例，同時還警告民主派目標若是否決政府法案癱瘓特區運作，有可能違反港區國安法的顛覆國家政權罪。中央「兩辦」（中聯辦和國務院港澳辦）亦相繼開腔，指民主派初選非法，支持特區政府依法查辦。

反修例風暴爆發後，民主派陣營與中央及特區政府一直處於政治戰爭狀態，有作用力必有反作用力，泛民中人認為，港區國安法實施，以及特區政府的違法警告，反而激起很多民主派支持者的投票意欲，這是初選投票反應熱烈的一個合理解釋。當然，一場政治戰爭中，作用力與反作用力總是互為影響。從中央的視角，現在是民主派內有人想奪取政權，欲以兩制挑戰一國。為了維護「一國」，中央可以推出港區國安法，當然也可以有更多後着。

民主派提到，《基本法》表明立法會有權否決財政預算案，行使相關權力沒理由違反港區國安法；中央看的則是政治鬥爭大局，不會讓民主派利用法律條文鑽空子癱瘓特區政府，當局就算不用港區國安法，還有很多法律或政治工具可用。早前國務院港澳辦副主任張曉明表示，港區國安法針對的是小撮違法分子，並非整個反對派，似有釋出善意緩和氣氛之意，不過觀乎事態走勢，中央與民主派均趨向更為強硬，政治鬥爭有可能愈來愈尖銳。

■Glossary

生字

statute : a law that is passed by a parliament, council, etc. and formally written down

acute : very serious or severe

radicalism : belief in radical ideas and principles