Editorial：Overcome anti-pandemic fatigue

No one would want to go back to the days of strict restrictions during the peaks of the outbreaks. That said, if we want to coexist with the pandemic, the first rule is that we must face the reality, i.e. that the pandemic is there. From the early commencement of school summer holidays (announced last Friday) to the postponement of the book fair (announced yesterday), the resumption of Hong Kong's normal social and economic activities has doubtless suffered setbacks. However, the third wave of infections has spread across various districts in Hong Kong, with cases scattered across more than ten residential estates. There has been a continuous occurrence of new cases from at least five clusters, which is evidence that the virus has already penetrated the community and there are large numbers of chains of transmission. As the Centre for Health Protection says it has difficulty tracking down people who have been in close contact with infected patients, tightening anti-pandemic measures and imposing strict social-distancing rules have become the only option.

In the new series of measures announced by the government last night, the group gathering ban has been tightened again to no more than four people. Twelve types of premises including gyms are closed again. These two measures return the restrictions to the level during the peak of the second wave of infections. But there are also unprecedented anti-pandemic measures, including a ban on dine-in service after 6 pm and compulsory wearing of masks on public transport. In order not to affect public services, the government has only suggested flexible working hours and lunch breaks for civil servants, stopping short of telling them to work from home. But at the same time, it has called on private companies to allow staff to work from home if possible. To a certain extent, the anti-pandemic measures rolled out by the government in the community this time are stricter than those during the previous peak. But whether the measures will be enough for a speedy containment of the outbreaks is still unknown.

Based on the experience in outbreak control of the mainland and South Korea, more vigorous effort in virus testing and tracking down people of close contact are the keys to containing the volatility of the pandemic. In order to enhance its ability to track the spread of the disease, the South Korean government has introduced a QR code system that requires people to register before entering crowded indoor premises like bars. The South Korean way of fighting the pandemic has led to controversies concerning privacy. But if it is really so unfortunate that the outbreaks recur, then all people will have to contemplate how Hong Kong can strengthen its ability to track down the spread.

明報社評 2020.07.14：疫情迴圈未突破 抗疫疲勞須克服

本港第三波疫情急速惡化，政府昨晚宣布大幅收緊社區防疫限制，措施嚴厲程度，較3、4月第二波疫情高峰期猶有過之。過去數天，本地源頭不明感染個案一再錄得新高，病毒在社區擴散，情况比之前兩波疫情更為凶險，可是抗疫疲勞現象，卻似乎拖慢了所有人的反應，很多人不想重返嚴厲封禁狀態，更有一些人對疫情變得麻木，防疫意識顯著鬆懈，然而當下香港疫情有失控之勢，各方縱不情願，也得面對現實，克服抗疫疲勞，抖擻精神再戰。放眼世界，不少成功將疫情遏制下來的國家，在社會經濟重開後均遭疫情反噬，結果又要再度收緊防疫限制，未能走出疫情迴圈，香港似乎亦在這個迴圈內不斷打轉，當局必須設法突破這一困局，社會經濟才有機會「可持續復常」。

無人希望重返疫情高峰期嚴厲封禁的日子，可是若要與疫共存，首要規律就是必須面對疫情現實。由上周五中小學提早放暑假，到昨天宣布書展延期，對於香港社會經濟重開復常，無疑是一大挫折，然而第三波疫情病例遍佈港九新界，患者散落10多條屋邨，至少5個群組持續爆疫，反映病毒滲透社區，出現大量傳播鏈，衛生防護中心表示難以追蹤密切接觸者，重新收緊防疫措施嚴限社交距離，已變成唯一選擇。

昨晚政府宣布一系列新的防疫措施，限聚令再次收緊到4人，健身中心等12類處所亦要再度停業，重回第二波疫情高峰期狀態，至於食肆晚上6時後不准堂食只可外賣，以及強制市民必須戴口罩乘坐公共交通工具，更是之前未有的防疫措施。公共服務方面，雖然政府未有宣布公務員在家工作措施，僅提出彈性上班及午膳，以免影響公共服務，惟同時亦呼籲私營機構，倘若情况許可，可讓員工在家工作。政府今次推出的社區防疫措施，某程度較上次疫情高峰期時更嚴，至於是否足以迅速將疫情遏制下來，仍是未知之數。

綜合內地、韓國等地的做法，加強病毒檢測和追蹤接觸者，是遏制疫情反覆的關鍵。韓國政府為了加強疫情追蹤能力，引入了二維碼制度，要求民眾進入酒吧等人多的室內場所時要登記。韓國的抗疫手法，存在私隱爭議，可是如果未來疫情真的不幸反覆出現，所有人亦得思考，香港有什麼方法可以加強疫情追蹤能力。

■Glossary（生字）

fatigue：a feeling of not wanting to do a particular activity any longer because you have done too much of it

brace sb (for sth)：to prepare sb for sth difficult or unpleasant

volatility：

​the quality in a situation of being likely to change suddenly