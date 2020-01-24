Editorial：Less flooding in China — not a pipe dream

Flooding is a natural disaster. In comparison with European and American countries, most of which are located in the temperate marine climate zone, China is faced with a higher degree of unpredictability as it is located in the monsoon climate zone. As indicated by the legend of Yu the Great taming the floods, flood control has always been a major issue of statecraft since ancient times. Tradition has it that the year 2020 is a year of a ''leap April'', meaning that it is a year of disaster in which people have perforce to ''subsist on leaves''. According to data from the National Climate Center, the Equatorial Central and Eastern Pacific remains affected by El Niño this year. Since June the subtropical high in the Western Pacific has tended to be stronger, creating the sufficient conditions for incessant rain in Southern China. As of June 30, average rainfall across the nation had been 7.3% higher than the same period in a normal year. In 75 counties, daily rainfall exceeded the monthly record. In 32 counties, it even surpassed the quarterly record. Historical rainfall records have been broken in many regions.

However, this year's floods are not as ferocious as those along the Yangtze River in 1998. That so many places have been disaster-stricken means that it is necessary to review the inadequacies of the construction of water conservancy facilities over the past 20 years or so. In the aftermath of the 1998 floods, the mainland authorities made particular effort in consolidating major rivers and lakes and attached great importance to water conservancy. Over the past 20 years or so, flood prevention and disaster management works on the reservoirs making up the major backbone of the nation's water conservancy hub have come to fruition. As of now the embankment along the main stems of the Yangtze River, measuring 3,900 kilometres in length, has met floodproof standards. It forms part of the cluster of reservoirs that comprise ''control-oriented reservoirs'' as their backbone. There are more than 30,000 monitoring stations which, with the help of meteorological satellites, weather radars and a smart flood alert and adjustment system, help control the water levels of the main stems of the Yangtze River ''to the centimetre''.

As seasons change, by August the high-flooding-risk zone will shift northward from regions south of the Yangtze River and Southern China to the basins of the Huai River and the Yellow River. The authorities are aware of the problems exposed by flooding. During Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Guizhou last week, he paid a special visit to farmers affected by the floods. In the subsequent executive meeting of the State Council, it was proposed that all departments concerned in every region should step up anti-flooding work for middle- and small-sized rivers, middle- and small-sized reservoirs should have their dangers eliminated, flooding should be prevented in cities, and routine checks and defence of reservoirs and embankment should be strengthened. A reasonable reward mechanism was also proposed so as to speed up the construction of water conservancy facilities by way of marketisation. No doubt water conservancy is ''a thousand years' work'' and results cannot be achieved overnight. However, if the issue is taken seriously, the prospect of less flooding in cities and rural areas is not a pipe dream given China's conventional wisdom in taming the floods and the capabilities of the ''infrastructural monster'' in China.

明報社評 2020.07.13：神州半壁澤國 治水勿輕小河

疫情的創傷還未痊癒，中國又遭遇了一場席捲27省區市的洪水災害。截至上周四（9日），洪災造成安徽、江西、湖北、湖南、四川、貴州等地3000多萬人次受災，140多人死亡或失蹤，27萬間房屋倒塌或損壞，約2700公頃農田受浸，其中近300公頃絕收，直接損失600多億元人民幣。

洪水屬於天災，相較大部分位於溫帶海洋性氣候帶的歐美國家，中國處於季風性氣候帶，面臨更多不確定性，從大禹治水的傳說可見，自古以來，治水從來都是治國的一大主題。按傳統說法，2020年屬「閏四月、吃樹葉」的災年。據國家氣候中心監測數據顯示，今年赤道中東太平洋持續維持「厄爾尼諾」狀態，6月以來西太平洋副熱帶高壓持續偏強，為華南持續降雨提供了充足的條件。截至6月30日，全國平均降雨量較常年同期偏多7.3%，有75個縣日降雨量突破當月紀錄，32個縣日降雨量突破當季紀錄，很多地方雨量打破歷史同期紀錄。

不過，今年的洪水兇猛程度，遠不及1998年長江大洪水，但仍有這麼多地方遭災，就需要檢討近20多年水利設施建設的缺失。經歷1998大洪水之後，內地着力治理主要流域的大江大湖，重視興修水利。20多年來，大型骨幹樞紐水庫防洪減災效益顯著，目前，3900公里長江幹流的堤防已達到防洪標準，形成以「控制性水庫」為骨幹的水庫群。3萬多個監測站點，協同氣象衛星、天氣雷達，再借助智能的防洪預報調度系統，令長江幹流水位調控，號稱可做到「厘米級」。

隨着季節變換，至8月洪災高危區會從江南、華南北移至淮河、黃河流域，當局已察覺到水患暴露的問題。上周總理李克強到貴州時，就專程探望了受洪水影響的農民。隨後召開的國務院常務會議提出，各地各有關部門要加強中小河流防洪、中小水庫除險和城市防澇，強化水庫、堤防等巡查防守，並提出建立合理回報機制，以市場化改革推動加快水利工程建設。當然，興修水利，功在千秋，難以立竿見影，但只要真正重視，以中國傳統治水的智慧加現今「基建狂魔」的能力，未來水淹城鄉的景象愈來愈少，應不是奢望。

Glossary

waterlogged：a waterlogged area of land is flooded with water and cannot be used

statecraft：the skilful management of state affairs

embankment：a wide wall of earth or stones built to stop water from flooding an area, or to support a road or railway