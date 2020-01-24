Editorial : Combating COVID-19 with precision

The third wave of COVID-19 infections continues to spread in the communities. Yesterday 34 new local cases were recorded. The cluster of patients from Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited accounted for the greatest number of new cases, while there were also more infections from the cluster related to a tea restaurant and that of taxi drivers. To curb the pandemic, the Hong Kong government has announced the tightening of social distancing measures, decreeing that restaurants can only operate at 60% of their seating capacity and that no more than eight people can sit together at one table. At other venues such as gyms and karaoke bars, where a mask is not usually worn, the maximum number of people in a room has been revised downwards from 16 to 8. Eating and drinking is prohibited in recreational venues such as cinemas.

As the government has started issuing the 10000-dollar cash handout, the catering industry has been planning to offer discounts to stimulate business in the summer vacation. The recurrence of cases has poured cold water on the industry, dealing yet another blow to its business. It is natural for the industry to feel helpless. However, there is a sudden flare-up of cases, and venues such as restaurants do pose higher risks of infection than ordinary venues, meaning that the tightening of restrictions is inevitable. Currently, the government has not required certain high-risk venues to stop operation as it did in April and May. However, if, unfortunately, the pandemic exacerbates markedly, the government will have to respond to the new situation. Over the past few weeks, many restaurants and their patrons have lowered their guard. Now is the time for the industry to do its part in combating the virus.

With cases going up again, many experts in disease control are agreed that it is necessary to return to the "wartime" status in March, when there was a second wave of infections. However, as of now, there has not been an expert to call for an immediate suspension of classes or the re-closure of Ocean Park. The consensus is that we can inspect the situation for a bit longer before making a decision. The Book Fair is to open next Wednesday. If the past is anything to go by, tens of thousands of people will be gathered. However, more than one expert believes that the Book Fair can go ahead as long as anti-pandemic measures are in place (such as requiring visitors to wear a mask, have their temperatures taken and sanitise their hands), there is proper footfall management, eating and drinking is prohibited and ventilation is shored up in the venue.

In all fairness, a large number of people will be entering and exiting the Book Fair, and even if everyone is wearing a mask, it is still a place where everyone can lay their hands on every book. Given the huge number of visitors, it is also difficult to ensure that everyone will do their utmost to maintain hygiene. It is unlikely for the risk of infection to be zero. If one really wants to eliminate the risk of transmission, the simple thing to do is, of course, to cancel the Book Fair. However, the real normalisation of anti-pandemic measures must be underpinned by a balance between combating the virus and restoring social and economic activities, both of which should deserve attention. If the situation in Hong Kong takes a sharp turn for the worse, cancelling the Book Fair is still an option that cannot be ruled out. Still, it is necessary for Hong Kong's anti-pandemic measures to be geared towards increasing precision. The Book Fair can be a pilot scheme.

明報社評2020.07.10：控疫精準化 減少一刀切

政府收緊防疫措施，恢復限制食肆入座人數，業界原本摩拳擦掌準備催谷市道，未料疫情驟起生意再受影響，有怨言可以理解，然而新一波疫情多宗病例與食肆相關，亦屬不爭事實，收緊限制有其必要。

COVID-19第三波疫情在社區持續擴散，昨天再增34宗新增本地個案，當中以港泰護老中心群組人數最多，茶餐廳和的士司機群組確診病例亦見增加。為了遏阻疫情，港府宣布收緊社交距離措施，包括下令食肆入座率不得超過正常六成，不得多於8人一桌，其他不戴口罩活動處所，諸如健身中心和卡拉OK等，房間活動人數上限亦由16收緊至8，至於戲院等娛樂場所，則要嚴禁飲食。

政府開始全民派錢1萬元，飲食業原本打算趁暑假推出折扣優惠刺激生意，現在忽然迎來一盆冷水，生意再受打擊，當然相當無奈，然而疫情驟起，食肆等處所的感染風險，確比一般室內場所為高，收緊限制無可避免。目前政府並未像4、5月時般，要求個別高風險處所暫停營業，當然，如果疫情不幸顯著惡化，當局亦要因應情况而調整。過去數周，很多食肆和食客在防疫方面都有所鬆懈，現在正是業界重新做好防疫工夫的時候。

香港疫情再起，多位抗疫專家均認為，有需要重回3月第二波疫情爆發時的抗戰狀態，然而暫時未見有專家呼籲即時全面停課，又或重新關閉海洋公園等，普遍意見是多觀察一段時間再作決定。香港書展下周三舉行，根據以往經驗，將有成千上萬市民雲集，然而不止一名專家認為，只要做好防疫措施，包括強制入場人士戴口罩、探熱和搓手消毒，以及做好人流管理、場內嚴禁飲食、場館加強通風，書展仍可繼續舉行。

平情而論，書展出入者眾，就算人人都戴口罩，書本始終是人人任翻；會場人流眾多，也難保人人百分百做足個人衛生工夫，感染風險不太可能是零，若真的要杜絕傳播風險，最簡單做法當然是取消書展，然而真正的防疫常態化，必須兼顧防疫和社會經濟復常，妥善平衡兩者需要。萬一本地疫情急轉直下，取消書展當然是不應排除的選項，不過香港始終需要朝防疫精準化的方向走，書展可以是一個試點，

■Glossary

生字

itch : to want to do sth very much

disgruntled : annoyed or disappointed because sth has happened to upset you

pilot : done on a small scale in order to see if sth is successful enough to do on a large scale