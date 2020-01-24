Editorial : Boost Hong Kong's virus testing capacity

With a renewed threat of the pandemic, Hong Kong's plans to return to normal are also faced with a challenge. The Book Fair is to open in the middle of this month at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Meanwhile, the catering industry is preparing to offer discounts in July and August. Though the authorities have stressed that the plans will go ahead as scheduled, no one can guarantee that they will not be affected if the pandemic worsens. It has been merely a month or so since the resumption of classes in secondary and primary schools, many of which are holding end-of-term examinations. Teachers, students and parents will be affected quite severely if classes are suspended again. Quite a lot of problems have been laid bare by the outbreak of this new wave of infections. Nursing homes, for instance, have a high density of people struggling with the infirmities of old age. An outbreak in a nursing home could be a fundamental issue. It is necessary to conduct an in-depth investigation into whether the latest outbreak in the nursing home was due to loopholes in its anti-pandemic measures. Furthermore, numerous schools have either suspended classes temporarily or brought forward the summer holiday altogether because their teachers or students were in close contact with patients. Due to the lack of unified guidelines from the Education Bureau, schools affected have had to respond to the new situation in separate ways, resulting in confusing arrangements for the suspension of classes. The situation leaves a lot to be desired.

As the pandemic rages on, it is doubtless important to maintain our defence against the pandemic. However, it is also necessary to find ways for society and the economy to reopen and resume operations. In some countries seriously affected by the pandemic, many people have died of the virus and more than ten thousand people are diagnosed per day. Still, they insist on reopening the economy, prioritising the economy over human lives. This is no doubt problematic. However, in places where the impacts of the pandemic are relatively mild, it will severely affect the progress towards bringing the economy and people's lives back to normal if cities are put back into lockdowns as soon as the pandemic shows signs of a recurrence. Over the past few months, many countries and regions have made a Herculean effort to bring the infections under control, allowing social and economic activities to reopen gradually. The biggest challenge now is to continue the reopening and combat the virus at the same time, preventing sporadic outbreaks from becoming widespread transmission. Hong Kong is faced with the same matter.

Australia is regarded as one of the countries that have handled the pandemic successfully. Recently, the country has suffered a relapse, with the confirmation of nearly 200 new cases in one day in the state of Victoria alone. The authorities of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, had no choice but to put the city back into six-week lockdown. To the state government of Victoria, that must have been a very tough decision. Had there been other choices, the state government probably would not have gone down that path.

According to local experts in disease control, the Macau government has boosted the number of tests conducted per day to 10,000 within a short period of time by cooperating with private laboratories that meet certain criteria. The Hong Kong government should work more proactively and ambitiously in this regard. To co-exist with the pandemic, testing of the virus must be part of the daily routine. The scale of testing should be expanded, while the costs should go down. If these two things cannot be done, society's and the economy's return to normal will definitely be affected.

明報社評2020.07.09：疫下復常遭打亂 檢測能力拖後腿

本港疫情再趨緊張，過去兩天合計有28宗本地感染個案。COVID-19疫情不會一年半載內消失，倘若情况許可，應該多讓經濟社會活動復常，然而放眼世界，很多地方在放寬防疫措施後，疫情都出現反彈，昨天澳洲墨爾本更要再度「封城」。

疫情威脅再起，香港疫下「復常」大計亦面臨考驗。書展本月中將於會展舉行，飲食業界亦準備了在7、8月推出折扣優惠，雖然當局強調相關計劃仍會如期舉行，然而萬一疫情惡化，誰都無法保證活動不受影響。中小學復課才個多月，不少學校正舉行期末考試，一旦再要停課，對師生家長影響甚大。新一波疫情爆發，暴露了不少問題。安老院舍病弱老人眾多，一旦爆疫情可大可小，今次有院舍出事，是否因為院方防疫措施有漏洞，必須深入檢視。另外，多間學校因為有師生是確診者的密切接觸者，有的暫時停課，有的索性提前放暑假，教育局沒有統一應變指引，受影響學校唯有各師各法，停課安排混亂，情况並不理想。

疫情曠日持久，堅持防疫固然重要，同時亦要設法多讓社會經濟開放運作。有些國家疫情嚴重病歿者眾，天天上萬人確診，仍然堅持重開經濟，「救市先於救人」，當然大有問題，不過對於一些疫情緩和的地方，倘若一遇疫情反覆便全面重回「封城」狀態，對於經濟民生復常影響確也很大。過去數月，很多國家及地區千辛萬苦終將疫情控制下來，社會經濟活動得以逐步重開，眼下最大考驗是如何讓開放持續，同時兼顧防疫，避免零星爆發變成大範圍傳播。香港面對的也是同一問題。

澳洲被視為抗疫成功國家之一，最近當地疫情出現反覆，維多利亞省單日新增近200宗病例，省府墨爾本迫不得已再度「封城」6周。對於維多利亞省政府來說，這是相當艱難的決定，若有其他選擇，相信也不想走這一步。

本地防疫專家指出，澳門政府透過跟符合條件的私人化驗所合作，短時間大幅提升測試量至每日1萬，港府在這方面應當更加積極進取。與疫共存，病毒檢測必須日常化，規模要擴大，價格要降低，做不到這兩點，必會妨礙疫下社會經濟運作恢復正常。

■Glossary生字

capacity : the amount of space a container, room etc. has to hold things or people

lockdown : an official order to control the movement of people or vehicles because of a dangerous situation

infirmity : weakness or illness over a long period