Editorial : A new COVID-19 outbreak

Before the latest outbreak, Hong Kong had registered no local cases for 21 days in a row. Just when many people thought that Hong Kong had achieved success in combating the virus, the new cases poured cold water on them and were very frustrating indeed. However, it has become a global new normal for countries and cities around the world to ease restrictions only to see cases bounce back. The governments then have to tighten the restrictions again. However, the details of and venues involved in the latest community outbreak in Hong Kong are even more worthy of concern.

First, cases have emerged in numerous districts simultaneously, such as Ping Shek, Jordan, Shatin, Tuen Mun and Tsz Wan Shan. This shows that the outbreak is not limited to specific districts but seems to be mushrooming everywhere. Second, of the nine cases from yesterday, five are of unknown sources. This means that the authorities do not have a clue for them to trace the origins and break the chain of transmission. The situation will be particularly complicated if a super-spreader is involved. Third, there are confirmed cases in a nursing home at Tsz Wan Shan, where 37 residents and a dozen workers have been put in mandatory quarantine. When it comes to the disease prevention, nursing homes are venues of high importance mainly because of the high density of residents. Once the virus has made its way into a nursing home, it will have a high transmission rate between residents. Furthermore, nursing home residents are in old age and have weaker immune systems. If they contract the virus, the situation could become very serious easily. That was why the government took stringent measures to protect nursing homes from the virus early on. It is worrying that this line of defence has been breached. Fourth, since the resumption of classes, some schools have had to suspend classes again following the diagnoses of students and parents. As schools also have a high density of people, it is now questionable whether the pandemic will affect students' studies once again.

Sophia Chan, the Secretary for Food and Health, has described the unknown source of the virus as an "important warning sign". One characteristic of the COVID-19 pandemic is its high degree of hiddenness. Even if one is infected with the virus but does not have symptoms, one can still spread the virus. This is why the fact that Hong Kong did not have a local case for 21 days in a row does not mean that the virus has disappeared — asymptomatic patients have been spreading the virus without anyone noticing. This is why the cases of unknown sources could be just the tip of the iceberg. Society as a whole has to attach great importance to this warning sign. However, even though the novel coronavirus is cunning, it is not unpreventable if we stay vigilant as shown by cases involving restaurants.

When it comes to testing, it is hoped that the government will not hesitate further. It should conduct more tests in cost-efficient ways to lay the foundation for the relaxation of restrictions and the economy's gradual return to normal.

明報社評2020.07.08：社區爆發新一波疫情 隱性傳播鏈源頭不明

本港再爆發新一波新冠疫情，昨日確診14宗病例（截至昨日下午4時），9宗是本地個案，其中5宗源頭不明，官員形容是「社區爆發」，而且涉及護老院舍和學校等處所，情况十分嚴峻。這一波疫情惡化抑或受控，視乎未來數日發展，總之本港又面臨新冠疫情關鍵時刻。

本港新一波疫情爆發之前，已經連續21日沒有本地確診病例，當許多人認為「抗疫有成」之際，本地新個案宛如一盆冷水照頭淋，讓人十分沮喪。不過，全球各地國家、城市「解封」之後，確診病例反彈，此起彼伏，當局須重新收緊措施，已經是「舉世常態」；只是本港今次社區爆發一些情况和涉及的場所，更值得關注。

首先，全港多個地區同時有病例，分別涉及坪石、佐敦、沙田、屯門、慈雲山等，顯示並不局限個別地區，有遍地開花之勢。其次，昨日9宗個案，其中5宗未知源頭，即是當局並無頭緒追蹤，以阻斷傳播鏈，設若箇中涉及超級傳播者，則疫情就更麻煩了。第三，慈雲山一間護老院有確診病例，37名院友和10多名員工已經被強制檢疫隔離；院舍是高度防疫場所，主要由於院友密集，若病毒侵入，院友之間傳播率高，另外，院友年老免疫力較低，一旦感染，病况容易變得嚴重，因此在疫情之初，當局已經採取嚴格措施，防止院舍被病毒攻陷，現在失守了，情况令人不安。第四，學校復課之後，有學校因為有學生、家長確診，已經停課；學校亦是人群聚集場所，疫情會否再次影響學生學習，已經成為懸念。

病毒來源不明，食物及衛生局長陳肇始形容為「重要警號」。新冠疫症有一個特徵，就是隱蔽性強，有人即使感染了病毒，沒有病徵，卻可以傳播病毒，職是之故，雖然本港連續21日沒有本地病例，並不等於病毒消失了，而是隱性患者在默默傳播。因此，未知來源病例可能只是冰山一角，整體社會須高度重視這個警號。不過，新冠病毒雖然狡猾，就涉及食肆個案而言，只要保持警覺，並非不可以防堵。

今次，期望政府在檢測方面不再猶豫，以更具成本效益方法，做更多檢測，為放寬管控使經濟逐步重回正軌，打好基礎。

■Glossary

生字

grave : very serious and important; giving you a reason to feel worried

in a nutshell : used when you are stating the main facts about something in a short clear way

cunning : able to get what you want in a clever way, especially by tricking or cheating sb