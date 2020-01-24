Editorial：V-shaped recovery of China's economy

Economic activities on the mainland have returned to normal as the pandemic abates. The outbreak in the Fengtai district of Beijing early last month has generally been brought under control without affecting the momentum of economic recovery. Both the servicing and manufacturing sectors of the mainland reported a rising Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in June. The General Composite PMI hit 55.7, the highest since December 2010. Although the first-quarter GDP of China dropped 6.8% as a result of the impacts of the pandemic, mainland and foreign economists generally expect second-quarter GDP figures due next week to turn from negative to positive. Those on the cautious end predict GDP growth of around 0.6%, while the optimists expect growth that may even go beyond 2%.

China's economy is outshining other major economies across the globe. Some time ago, the IMF lowered its global economic forecast for 2020 further, predicting global economic shrinkage of 4.9% instead of 3%. The US, the world's largest economy, is expected to shrink by 8%. The GDPs of the Eurozone, Canada and Latin America will lessen by 8.4% to 10.2%. In the face of the worsening pandemic, India's economy is also expected to turn from a positive growth rate into a negative one. China is the only major economy that can hopefully report growth for the whole year, which is estimated to be about 1%.

It is the consensus of many investors and economists at home and abroad that China's economy has achieved a V-shaped recovery despite the impacts of the pandemic. Foreign capital keeps flowing in, contributing to the latest stock market bull run on the mainland. The CSI 300 has shaken off the downward trend that had continued since the 2015 market crash and reached a five-year high. Yesterday (July 6) mainland stocks surged nearly 6%, giving a big boost to investors' mood in the region. The Hang Seng Index of Hong Kong jumped by nearly a thousand points. Other markets including the Japanese stocks also rose to the highest level in recent months.

What international investors consider in their pursuit of interests is risks and rewards, not ideologies. As the central banks of developed countries have simultaneously been propping up the markets with measures of quantitative easing or money-printing, global markets are flooded with excessive liquidity. All this money has to find a place for investment. When it comes to a major economy that has brought the pandemic under stable control and is showing good momentum, the top choice in the whole world would be China.

The mainland's V-shaped economic recovery is certainly good news for the Hong Kong economy. However, the current worries of Hong Kong people in relation to the future are about political problems rather than economic ones. Doubtless everyone would welcome a more stable economy. But the issue of addressing people's political confidence is equally important.

明報社評 2020.07.07：中國經濟V形反彈 華府難阻外資逐利

中國經濟V形反彈，次季GDP有望由負轉正，內地股市牛氣冲天，帶動區內投資氣氛，本港股市重上多月高位。中美鬥爭白熱化，華府接連出招妨礙中國企業融資，不過資金流向很現實，逐利不講意識形態。國際貨幣基金組織（IMF）預測，中國是今年唯一錄得正增長的主要經濟體。相比之下，美國疫情愈演愈烈，經濟萎縮嚴重，中美GDP的差距加快縮窄，對國際政經形勢必有影響。新近數據顯示，香港經濟似有見底迹象，內地經濟復蘇，對香港當然是好事，然而政治陰霾不散，港人對前景信心不足，情况不易一下子扭轉。

內地疫情緩和，經濟活動回復正常，上月初北京豐台區出現的疫情，已大致受控，經濟復蘇勢頭未受影響。內地6月份服務業和製造業PMI（採購經理指數）雙雙上升，綜合PMI升見55.7的水平，是2010年12月以來最高。中國首季GDP受疫情影響，下跌6.8%。放眼下周公布的第二季GDP數據，內地和外國經濟分析師普遍估計，數字將由負轉正，審慎者估計增長約0.6%，樂觀者估計增幅隨時超過2%。

環顧當下全球主要經濟體，中國經濟一枝獨秀。早前IMF進一步調低2020年全球經濟預測，由原先萎縮3%，改為萎縮4.9%，美國作為全球最大經濟體，預料將萎縮8%，歐元區、加拿大、拉丁美洲萎縮幅度由8.4%至10.2%不等。印度疫情惡化，經濟增長預測亦由正轉負，唯獨中國仍然可望錄得全年增長，約為1%。

疫下中國經濟實現了V形反彈，是國內外不少投資者和經濟學家的看法。外資持續流入，內地股市牛氣冲天，滬深300指數突破2015年股災以來的下降軌，創下5年新高。昨天內地股市急升近6%，帶動區內投資氣氛，本港恒指收市升近千點，日本等地股市亦紛紛升見近月新高。

國際投資者逐利，考慮的是風險和回報，不講意識形態；發達國家央行齊齊量化寬鬆「印鈔」救市，市場資金氾濫，也總得找地方投資。放眼全球，當下疫情穩定、經濟勢頭又好的主要經濟體，首推中國。

內地經濟Ｖ形反彈，對香港經濟一定是好事，不過當下港人對前景的憂慮，主要是政治問題而非經濟問題，經濟回穩無疑人人樂見，可是如何處理政治信心問題，同樣相當重要。

■Glossary（生字）

shrink：to become smaller, or to make something smaller

revival：the process of becoming more active or popular again

prop up：to lift and give support to something by putting something under it