Editorial : Identity theft cases concerning Gaokao

After investigation, it has been found that in some of these cases, the victims, dissatisfied with their scores and the colleges that had admitted them, gave up college. The perpetrators took advantage of the situation and stole their identities. In many cases, however, the victims were successful candidates but were kept in the dark, thinking that they had fallen short. Their lives changed the moment when their admission notices were stolen by others, who then assumed the victims' identities and enrolled in the colleges. The crimes of identity theft and falsification of documents were involved in each of the above cases.

Last May, there was first the self-disclosure of Tong Zhuo, a pop idol on the mainland, that in order to get him into his preferred college, his family changed his student status from a repeater to a candidate through their connections. The revelation aroused society's concern over the change of candidate status for Gaokao takers. Then there were the cases of Chen Chunxiu and Gou Jing, two village girls from Shandong, who revealed one after another how their identities were stolen and how their impostors got into college with their identities. The Shandong authorities have admitted recently that in a 2018 intensive investigation, they found 242 cases of identity theft before 2006. They say that the perpetrators took advantage of the lack of informatisation techniques, inadequate channels for open information and the limitations of identity authentication technology back then. In some of these cases, there were cadres in the rural authorities forging documents for their relatives or friends, policemen doctoring the household registration information and names of other people, and teachers and headmasters participating in the fraud. There were even post office workers intercepting admission notices from universities and handing them to the impostors. It is outrageous that the crimes were committed in such bizarre ways and there were so many people involved. In some regions, there is even an industry chain for imposture.

As commentators on the mainland have said, identity thefts in Gaokao and university admission should not be handled in a case-by-case manner. For these crimes involve not only one person's assumption of another's identity or the harm inflicted by one family on another, but also a group of people riding roughshod over rules. The greatest harm inflicted by imposture on the way of the world and people's perception of it is the erosion of people's confidence in the fairness and justice of the institutions. To restore people's trust, it is necessary to amend the rules. Only a fair and just procedure and a strictly regulated system can ensure fairness in education.

明報社評2020.07.06：徹查高考冒名入學 捍衛公平收復人心

明日（7月7日）起，內地將開始一年一度的高考，今年全國報考人數1071萬，比去年增加40萬。今年的高考，除因新冠疫情推遲外，與往年最大的不同就是考前爆出多宗高考錄取的冒名頂替案，令人對高考的純潔和公平產生了質疑。僅山東一省就查出2006年以前的242宗冒名頂替案，全國同期的同類案件有多少，令人細思極恐。高考在內地是階層流動的最主要通道，寄託着千百萬學子及其家庭改變命運的希望，高考公平牽動人心，冒名入學不僅是社會問題，更是民生問題。

經查明，這些冒名頂替入學案，有部分是因當事人不滿自己的分數成績及錄取學校，主動放棄入讀而被人乘虛而入；但不少卻是考取的當事人被蒙在鼓裏，以為自己名落孫山，而被人取走錄取通知，冒名入學，從此改寫人生命運。無論是哪一種情况，都涉及身分盜用、文書偽造等犯罪行為。

今年5月，內地先有著名偶像派歌手仝卓自爆當年為考入心儀大學，由家人透過關係更改身分，將他由重讀生改為應屆生，引發社會對改變身分高考的關注。接着，山東省兩名農家女陳春秀、苟晶先後揭發當年自己身分遭人盜用，冒名者用其身分入讀高校。近日，山東省承認，2018年集中清查中發現，在2006年以前，該省發生了242宗冒名頂替入學案，並稱由於當時信息化手段不足、信息公開渠道不暢、身分鑑別技術限制等，令作案者有可乘之機。在這些冒名頂替案中，有鄉鎮幹部替親友偽造文件，有派出所公安違規篡改戶籍姓名，有學校老師、校長配合弄虛作假，甚至有郵局職員協助截取大學錄取通知書，轉交冒名者……情節之離奇，涉案者之多，令人髮指，在一些地方，甚至形成了協助冒名頂替的產業鏈。

正如內地輿論所言，高考入學冒名頂替事件不應局限於個案層面，因為這不僅是一個人對另一個人的冒名，一個家庭對另一個家庭的侵害，更是一群人對規則肆無忌憚的破壞與冒犯，冒名頂替事件對世道人心的最大傷害正是侵蝕人民對制度公平正義的信心。因此，要收復人心必先修復規則，唯有程序公正、制度嚴格，才能保障教育公平。

