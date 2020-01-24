Editorial : Western countries expressing concern over national security law

The West has dominated the world order for more than a hundred years. Against such a backdrop, Hong Kong, acting as a bridge between the East and the West, has long been a springboard for the West to further its interests in China and even East Asia. The 21st century saw the rise of China and a change in the world order. After Hong Kong's return to Chinese sovereignty, it continued to be a bridge between the East and the West. But in practice, its role and functions underwent some subtle change. To a greater extent, it is a springboard for China to "go global". The past year has seen considerable change for Hong Kong. The central government's formulation of national security legislation for Hong Kong to deal with the Hong Kong independence ideology and interference by foreign forces is a change with wide-ranging ramifications. Hong Kong people are concerned about the effect of the law, while the West is also contemplating its own interests.

After the passage of the national security law for Hong Kong, 27 countries, most of them from the West, published a joint statement to express their opposition. That not only was an ideological posture but also involved considerations for their own interests. The West, however, is not absolutely united. As different countries have different interests in Hong Kong and China, their responses are inevitably varied. While adhering to its values and interests, unwilling to be taken advantage of amid the struggles between China and the US, the European Union is also giving the United States a wide berth. The leader of the EU stresses that it will maintain dialogue with China. At present, its responses to the law amount to little more than criticism on diplomatic level. Japan has a lot of commercial interests in Hong Kong. It is also an ally of the US, so it was natural that it had to express concern about the law. However, given Japan's immense interests in China, it must consider the reactions of China. In contrast, the US and the other Five Eyes alliance countries have quite different considerations.

As China and the US are in the thick of their struggles, Washington's emphasis is more on the political interests it can gain by playing the Hong Kong card than on commercial interests. As the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are members of the Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance, they have to dance to the tune of the US to a certain extent. Hong Kong was a colony of the UK. If the London authorities are not tough enough on Beijing, they can be sneered at domestically and internationally.

In the US, senators from the Democratic and Republican parties have tabled a Hong Kong Safe Harbour Act to provide refugee status for Hong Kong people "facing political persecution", and their spouse and children will also receive the same treatment. The design of the bill is such that it looks like an "exit door", indirectly encouraging even more Hong Kong people to oppose the Beijing and Hong Kong authorities and adding fuel to the fire in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has become a place where different international forces are competing and fishing for gains. It is difficult for Hong Kong to sway other people's actions. It can only begin with itself and strive to protect its own interests in light of the new situations. From its own society to the relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland, it must strive to rebuild positive political interactions so that they will develop in a positive direction. If Hong Kong continues to be torn apart by strife, it will only continue to be fooled and exploited by others.

明報社評2020.07.03：多國關注港區國安法 「助港」更似吸納港人才

《港區國安法》實施，西方多國發表聯合聲明批評，一批發展中國家則表態支持北京。

西方主導世界秩序百多年，香港在此格局下作為東西方橋樑，長期以來是西方在中國以至東亞區伸張利益的跳板。踏入21世紀，中國崛起，世界格局起變，香港回歸後，繼續是東西方橋樑，然而具體角色作用卻漸漸出現微妙變化，更大程度變成中國「走出去」的跳板。過去一年香港形勢丕變，中央制定港區國安法，應付港獨和外部勢力干預，這是一個牽動大局的變化，港人關注立法帶來的影響，西方陣營亦在盤算自身利益。

港區國安法通過，以西方為主的27個國家發表聯合聲明反對，除了是意識形態宣示，同時亦有自身利益考慮。不過西方陣營亦非鐵板一塊，各國在港在華利益不一，反應必有差異。歐盟一邊堅持自身價值觀與利益，一邊與美國保持距離，不想在中美鬥爭中淪為被利用對象。歐盟領導人強調與華保持對話，對於港區國安法的反應，迄今停留在外交批評層面；日本在香港有很多商業利益，亦是美國盟友，當然要表達關注，可是日本在華利益太大，必須考慮北京反應。相比之下，美國及其「五眼聯盟」成員，考慮就不太一樣。

中美鬥爭正酣，當下華府看重操作香港問題的政治利益，多於商業利益；英加澳紐四國作為五眼情報聯盟成員，某程度都要跟隨華府「起舞」；英國是香港的前宗主國，倫敦當局反應若不強硬一些，更有可能在國內外被小瞧。

在美國，有民主共和兩黨參眾議員提出《香港避風港法案》，主張向「面臨政治逼害」的港人提供難民身分，配偶、子女等將得到同樣待遇。有關法案設計，頗有透過提供「逃生門」，間接鼓勵更多港人出來對抗北京和特區政府，給香港局面火上加油的意味。香港淪為國際不同力量博弈漁利之地，別人怎麼做，香港難以左右，只能從內部做起，因應新形勢新局面，設法維護香港自身利益，無論社會內部還是香港與內地關係，都要設法重建良性政治互動，多向積極方向發展，香港社會繼續撕裂下去，只會不斷被人玩弄利用。

■Glossary

生字

give sb/sth a wide berth : to not go too near sb/sth; to avoid sb/sth

strife : angry or violent disagreement between two people or groups of people

exploit : to treat a person or situation as an opportunity to gain an advantage for yourself