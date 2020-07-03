Ask & Learn聞問切：Insist 和 persist

答：

不錯，insist 和 persist 中文都譯作堅持，但對象不同。

一般來說，insist 的對象是想法、意見。譬如某人很固執，即使面對反證，還堅持己見，我們會說：

Ted always insists that he is right, even in the face of contrary evidence.

Persist 的對象是實際行為。Tom 為了改變身形，決定跟從某種據聞非常奏效的飲食法，堅持了3個月，成功減了10多公斤。

Tom persisted in following the diet, and succeeded in losing 10 kg of his weight.

Following the diet 不止是一種想法，而是實際行動，所以是 persist 而不是 insist。

另外，還有 persevere 這個字，意思和用法都很像 persist，但 persist 的對象可以是負面、錯誤的，而 persevere 則用來說明堅持正當的行為，是一個褒義詞。

