NGO 英語頻道：COVID-19 and refugee camps

Maintaining a physical distance is crucial to curbing the spread of the disease, but with close to 1 million Rohingya refugees living in jam-packed Cox's Bazar — one of the largest refugee camps in the world — this isn't easy. Knowing this though, those living there took the disease seriously.

''I know about coronavirus,'' says Jahan (pseudonym). She says volunteers in the camp have explained the disease and how to prevent it. ''I heard that we have to wash our hands often with soap ... We also have to maintain distance from each other. If someone gets sick, we have to take the person to hospital.''

While we had installed handwashing facilities in the camp for refugees arriving from Myanmar to fight off diarrheal and other diseases, they became potential breeding grounds for the hyper-contagious new virus. So we put our heads together with the community to work out a safe approach, which we call ''social architecture''.

''We installed a prototype of a handwashing station and then interviewed about 43 people after they used it,'' says Enamul Hoque, our coordinator for water, sanitation and hygiene in Rohingya refugee camps.'' On the basis of their feedback, we bettered the design.

''We are especially interested in hearing feedback from women and girls, because they have so many responsibilities related to water and keeping their families clean ... What was also significant is that this process helped girls take charge of a part of their lives,'' says Hoque.

The new handwashing station now has many useful features, including a pedal, so users don't have to touch anything with their hands. It's been trialled by women and girls, who use it most, and is now ready for mass production.

World Refugee Day just passed in mid-June. Let us honour the resilience of these refugees and those around the world and recognise their struggles as well as the positive impact they're making in the world.

By Oxfam HK