A Test Taker's Journey：Other types of task 1 questions

This issue will conclude our discussion of IELTS task 1. We have been using a bar chart to illustrate how to handle a task 1 question step by step. However, as you might be well aware, there are other types of information that you might have to handle in task 1, examples being line graphs, pie charts, maps and process diagrams. While this is true, I am afraid that it might not be possible to cover them in detail, as this is already the last issue of this column before the summer break.

Such being the case, let me use the remainder of this piece to offer a highly compressed package of strategies for tackling these types of questions. When this column returns in the new academic year, we will move on to Task 2 of the IELTS writing test.

1. Pie chart / line graph

The basics are the same as those for tackling a bar chart. First, identify the most important trends and / or the most prominent figures, and turn them into your overview sentence. Then, expand these observations with figures in the detail paragraphs.

2. Maps

Sometimes your task 1 question is about maps. Normally you will see two maps, and you are required to identify the differences between them.

There are several keys to answering this type of question successfully:

a. Overview sentence: As in your answer to a question about graphs, it should be a summary of the most prominent features. For example, your maps might be about a neighbourhood at present and a future plan for its development. You might see that some buildings will be torn down to make way for more parks. Your observation might be that the plan is to make the neighbourhood greener.

b. Pay attention to tense: In the diagram as described above, you are expected to use the present tense to describe the current plan, and the future tense to describe the proposed changes. If you are given two diagrams that are both from the past, use the past tense. What should you do if no dates are given for the maps (and this has happened)? Use the present tense.

3. Process description

You might also be asked to describe a process, such as how paper is made from trees. This is the easiest type of question, but it is also quite rare. If you are so lucky as to see one, remember the following:

a. Overview sentence: To summarise your diagram in your overview sentence, try to categorise the different steps into several main stages by, for example, where or when they take place. If that is not possible, write about the number of steps in the process and describe in general its nature — easy, hard, natural or human.

b. Be familiar with words for describing procedures: Simpler ones include ''firstly'', ''then'', ''finally'', while more sophisticated ones might involve relative clauses connected by ''during which'', ''before which'' or ''after which''.

c. Vary your language: Your diagrams are likely to come with words, but try not to copy them verbatim. Think of other ways to express the ideas.

Here ends our discussion of IELTS writing task 1. Until this column returns for IELTS writing task 2, I hope you will have a safe summer holiday.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com