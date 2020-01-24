Editorial：Execute the national security law in a restrained manner

It remains to be seen what long-term implications the new law will carry. However, on the day after it came into effect, Hong Kong Island was far from peaceful. Tear gas was fired, a familiar scene, in districts such as Wan Chai and Causeway Bay. Some people obstructed the street to protest against the law. Some kept chanting slogans advocating Hong Kong's independence. There were also shops from the so-called ''blue circle'' that were vandalised and set on fire. At one point the police sent out a water cannon vehicle to disperse the crowd who had been blocking the road. Around 370 people were arrested. 10 of them were said to have violated the national security law for Hong Kong by carrying or displaying slogans or flags that advocated Hong Kong's independence.

Is waving a flag that calls for Hong Kong's independence in violation of the national security law for Hong Kong? Legal experts in Hong Kong have diverse views. Some of them argue that there is not a clear-cut answer, as one has to consider the particulars of the case and whether it involves the organisation, planning and execution of the related offences. What about chanting ''liberation of Hong Kong, revolution of the times''? Teresa Cheng, the Secretary for Justice, says that it is impossible to determine whether the shouting of a specific slogan is against the law. It is necessary, she says, to examine the background of the incident in its entirety, such as whether the behaviour and the criminal intent can be objectively interpreted as advocacy for Hong Kong's independence. According to clauses of the law, conviction for the four major crimes is possible only if there is a proven criminal intent. Most cases will be handled by Hong Kong in accordance with Hong Kong law. However, the national security law is still something new, and it remains unknown to all sides what exactly will be the boundaries of its enforcement. Yesterday the police enforced the law for the first time. Whether they have done so with appropriate strictness will be determined by the judiciary. However, looking at the clauses in detail, one can say that the law has granted the authorities a lot of power indeed.

First, consider the power of the SAR government. According to the law, there will be a ''National Security Commission'' chaired by the Chief Executive. Its decisions are not subject to judicial review. Its work is not hamstrung by any agency, organisation or individual from the SAR. Information concerning its work is not made public. The law also stipulates the many powers of the Chief Executive. She can, for example, ''assign certain judges'' on to a list of judges who can hear national security cases after consulting the National Security Commission and the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal and approve the interception of communication and secretive surveillance targeting people who are reasonably suspected to be involved in crimes about endangering national security. As for the ''National Security Bureau'' of the central government in Hong Kong, the law states clearly that its personnel must obey national and Hong Kong laws and be subject to the supervision of national supervisory agencies in accordance with the law. But it also mentions that when discharging their duties in accordance with the national security law, its personnel do not answer to the SAR government. The SAR government has to provide convenience and cooperation for the bureau instead when it is discharging its duties.

If the authorities execute their rights to safeguard national security in a restrained and appropriate manner, it will help ease the strained relationship and restore trust gradually.

明報社評 2020.07.02：維護國安權力大 當局運用須克制

港區國安法在港生效，昨天「七一」，港島街頭再成「戰場」，至少10人被指違反港區國安法被捕。

港區國安法對香港有何長遠影響，仍須拭目以待，然而法例實施翌日，港島區情况並不平靜，灣仔與銅鑼灣一帶再度出現催淚煙，有人堵路反對港區國安法，部分人繼續高喊港獨口號，亦有所謂「藍色」商戶遭破壞縱火，警方一度出動水炮車驅散堵路人群，拘捕約370人，當中10人因為攜有或展示港獨標語旗幟，被指違反港區國安法。

揮動港獨旗幟是否違反港區國安法，本地法律專家有不同意見，有人認為不能一概而論，要視乎具體案情，是否涉及組織、策劃、實施相關罪行。對於今後再叫「光復香港，時代革命」會否違法，律政司長鄭若驊表示，不能單憑叫個別口號決定是否有罪，而是要審視整件事的背景，諸如涉事者的行為及犯罪意圖，能否被客觀理解為提倡港獨。法律條文提到，四大罪行必須要有犯罪意圖，要能夠證明才可定罪，絕大部分案件都由香港管轄，並跟從香港法例辦事，不過港區國安法是新事物，具體執法司法尺度，各方並不清楚。昨天警方首度引用港區國安法執法，尺度寬緊是否恰當，還看日後司法機關如何處理，不過觀乎港區國安法條文細節，法例確實賦予當局很大權力。

先談特區政府方面的權力。根據港區國安法，由特首出任主席的「維護國家安全委員會」，其決定不受司法覆核，其工作不受特區任何其他機構、組織和個人干預，工作信息毋須公開。法例同時亦訂明特首有多項權力，包括在諮詢港區國安委及終審法院首席法官後，「指定若干法官」列入審理國安案件名單，以及批准對有合理懷疑涉及危害國家安全犯罪的人，進行截取通訊和秘密監察。中央駐港國安公署方面，法例訂明公署人員須遵守全國和特區法律，依法接受國家監察機關的監督，惟同時亦提到，公署人員依據港區國安法執行職務的行為，不受香港特區管轄，港府需為公署執行職務提供便利和配合。

當局行使維護國安權利克制合度，有利緩和緊張關係，逐步重建信任。

■Glossary（生字）

clear-cut：definite and easy to see or identify

particular：a fact or detail, especially one that is officially written down

answer to：to have to explain your actions or decisions to sb