Word Puzzle

1. An annoyingly noisy insect: Pinocchio's conscience; Jiminy _____.

5. Initials for a university qualification: Bachelor of Arts.

6. A: Did you put sugar in this tea, B?

B: Yes! Try using that spoon to _____ it.

8. If there is a secret and you tell it to someone, you are "giving the game _______ ".

9. An informal greeting, often used instead of "Hello!"

11. If one train is due to arrive before another, we could say it arrives _______.

■Clues Down

1. A green vegetable with leaves that can be eaten when cooked.

2. To confuse someone, especially in order to trick them: to take them _____.

3. A girl's name; a short form of the name Katherine.

4. A small dog, rather fierce and good at hunting animals like rats and rabbits.

7. A: How far is it to our place from here?

B: It's a _____ way: a half-hour's walk.

10. Initials for "a place of tertiary learning", not a polytechnic or university.

■by David Foulds