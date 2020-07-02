名人教英文：To get one's own back 報復

加比：家兄伯尼今天可得意了。

Enid: Oh, has he won a prize or something?

伊妮德：是贏得獎品還是什麼？

Gaby: No, nothing like that. He's been annoyed because he's been putting a cream doughnut in the kitchen fridge every day at work for his afternoon snack and somebody has started pinching it.

加比：不是，完全不是那回事。最近，他每天都在辦公室廚房的冰箱裏放個奶油圈餅，作下午小吃，但常給人偷去，令他很不高興。

Enid: Well, he can't be pleased about that, can he?

伊妮德：他總不會為此高興，對吧？

Gaby: Of course not. But guess what he did.

加比：當然不會。但你猜猜他做了些什麼。

Enid: Go on surprise me.

伊妮德：說下去吧，我猜不到。

Gaby: Well he got his own back on the thief by injecting a lot of wasabi paste into the middle of one of his doughnuts before he put it in the fridge.

加比：他向偷吃者報復，在一個圈餅中央注入許多芥醬，然後放進冰箱。

Enid: Ooh, that's really pungent stuff. It burns your mouth. I don't like it at all.

伊妮德：呀，芥醬十分辛辣，入口有灼熱感覺，我完全不喜歡吃。

Gaby: No, and neither did the thief. Bernie said everyone in the office heard him yell when he bit into the donut. So that solved the problem. That's why he's pleased.

加比：你我都不喜歡，那偷吃者也不喜歡。伯尼說，他一嚼那圈餅，就慘叫一聲，辦公室人人都聽到。問題解決了。所以伯尼十分得意。

To get / have one's own back 直譯是「取回自己所有的」，意思是「報復」，其後可用 on 帶出遭報復者，例如：①The jilted girl wanted to have her own back on her former boyfriend（那被拋棄的女郎要向她的前男朋友報復）。②He has wronged me more than once; I am determined to get my own back（他不止一次對我不起，我非報復不可）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。