Editorial : HK coming full circle

As stipulated by the new law, secession is defined as not only acts that aim at making Hong Kong independent but also those that would do the same to other parts of China, meaning that organising or taking part in Taiwan, Xinjiang or Tibet independence movements in Hong Kong is also unlawful. As for subversion, it refers to not only activities that are aimed at overthrowing the central and Hong Kong SAR governments but also those that severely disturb, obstruct, attack or damage the SAR administration's lawful discharge of its duties. If the storming of Legco on July 1 last year is repeated, participants might be charged with relevant offences. As for collusion with foreign forces, hostile acts (including seeking sanctions from foreign countries on Hong Kong or the nation) and the incitement to hatred of the central government and Hong Kong's regional government at the instigation of foreign countries "by various illegal means" that might cause serious consequences are also unlawful.

The new law stipulates that there are three "special circumstances" under which the central government may exercise its jurisdiction over national security cases in Hong Kong: 1) when the authorities cannot enforce the law effectively; 2) when foreign interference is involved and Hong Kong cannot handle it; 3) when national security is under major threat. If any of them occurs, the Hong Kong government or the national security agency may seek permission from the central government, and the latter may, in accordance with the new law, prosecute and investigate. The case will then be handled by the mainland's prosecuting agency and courts. The law was only unveiled late last night (30 June). Society needs time to assimilate it. Conceivably, there would be much discussion over the clarity of the law. But it is certain that penalties are harsher than expected, as the penalty for each of the four major offences carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Political figures certainly have more complicated views and calculations about the new law than ordinary people. Undeniably, however, the law was tailor-made for Hong Kong by the central government, which is unprecedented after the handover. Many people in society harbour doubts about it and many are on tenterhooks. Some have even experienced anxiety and fear, the extent of which depends on their perception about and attitude towards the mainland. In the 1980s, in the face of the handover and the uncertainty over whether their way of life could be sustained, ordinary citizens also had many worries, suspicions or even fears. What is happening is that we are in a way coming full circle. What concerns most people is still whether their liberal way of life will be altered and whether they will lose their freedom from fear.

Many Hong Kongers have doubts and worries about the security law. They are concerned with not only the articles but also how the law will be enforced. How exactly cases related to the law will be handled by the authorities will be a crucial test of the trust between the city and mainland China.

明報社評2020.07.01：港區國安法實施 互動磨合回原點

一年前的「七一」，香港發生暴力衝擊立法會事件；今年的「七一」，香港迎來了《港區維護國家安全法》。一年間，香港歷經巨變，最不想出現的情况陸續發生，驚濤駭浪衝擊一國兩制，不同政治光譜人士對港區國安法看法南轅北轍，惟相信所有人都同意，港區國安法出爐是一次大變化大調整。

根據港區國安法，分裂國家罪的定義，除了針對將香港分裂出去的活動，分裂國家其他部分的活動亦包括其中，意味在港策劃及從事台獨、疆獨、藏獨等活動同屬違法。至於顛覆國家政權罪，除了指涉推翻中央及香港特區政權機關的活動，也包括嚴重干擾、阻撓、攻擊、破壞特區政權機關依法履行職能。倘若去年七一暴力衝擊立法會事件重演，參與者有可能被控干犯相關罪名。勾結境外勢力危害國安罪方面，請求外國對香港或國家進行制裁等敵對行動，以及接受外國指使，「通過各種非法方式」引發港人對中央或港府憎恨並可能造成嚴重後果，同樣屬於違法。

有關中央什麼情况下可以對本港國安案件行使管轄權，法律列出3種「特別情形」，包括特區無法執行、境外勢力介入香港難以管轄，以及國家安全面臨「重大現實威脅」，屆時港府或駐港國安公署可尋求中央批准，由駐港國安公署按港區國安法立案偵查，再交由內地檢察機關及法院處理。港區國安法昨晚深夜才公布，社會需時消化，法律定義清晰與否，相信有不少議論，然而可以肯定的是，刑罰比原先估計重，4項罪名最高均可判囚終身。

政治人物對港區國安法的看法和盤算，當然較一般人的關注複雜，惟無可否認的是，中央為香港度身訂做港區國安法，確是回歸以來所未見，社會難免有很多疑惑，很多人忐忑不安，部分人甚至感到憂慮恐懼，具體程度視乎不同人對內地的觀感和態度。1980年代，一般市民面對香港回歸，對於能否保持既有生活方式，同樣有很多擔心、疑慮甚至恐懼；現在的情况，某程度是回到原點。很多人最關注的仍是自由生活方式會否出現變化、會否失去免於恐懼的自由。

不少港人對港區國安法有疑慮，關注的不僅是條文，也包括執法力度，當局日後如何處理具體案件，將是兩地互信的重要考驗。

■Glossary

生字

come, turn, etc. full circle : to return to the situation in which you started, after a series of events or experiences

paradigm shift : a great and important change in the way sth is done or thought about

assimilate : to understand fully (information or ideas)