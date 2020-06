【明報專訊】"There's a wonderful old saying that is worth remembering," Acton said to Newton. "I know you admire (愛慕) Gertie greatly, but if you want to win her heart you should know that faint heart never won fair lady. That means you must do something outstanding (卓越的) to impress her (給她留下深刻印象)," he said. Newton put on a mask and handed Gertie a flower. "Faint heart never won fair lady!" he could be heard calling as he ran away.