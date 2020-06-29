Mona's Musings : Over-sown

When I finally had the intention to restore the kitchen two days later, the mess was screaming for attention. Amidst the dishevelled dishes and unsightly leftovers, however, a little surprise awaited. Some lonely pumpkin seeds, left behind from soup making, had nestled themselves among the dish pile and thoroughly enjoyed the humid environment. They germinated (發芽).

Awed by their vitality, I stuck the oval seeds with little tail roots into the soil and witnessed it stretching out every day. Newly enlightened, I collected and sowed seeds from every type of fruit I chopped up over the next week — bell chilli, tomatoes, chilli peppers, peaches, and more.

For two weeks, the soil acted like the calm before the storm with absolutely no stir of life. I begrudged the possibility of all fruits I consumed being genetically modified and hence sterile. The pumpkin plant, then bigger than my palm, nodded in solitude.

Then came a storm that soaked through the soil. How the story ended is probably obviously to you — all of a sudden, tiny greeneries found their ways to the soil surface, ankling each other for space. I hardly remember what I have sown, let alone distinguishing them apart. To my dismay, I unintentionally created a living density worse than that of subdivided flats for my plants.

So that's my plan for the summer ahead — to attend to the needs of what I have sown. What's yours?

