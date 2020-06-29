名人教英文：Subject to... 好事壞事皆可

事實是，大多數的介詞如 on、off、to、from，都是短字，看上去很簡單，但要小心，有一些動詞後面事必要加介詞。我不厭其煩引用的兩個例子是：to discriminate AGAINST、to dispose OF。

‧He feels he is being discriminated AGAINST at work. 他覺得在工作中受到歧視。

‧I thought it was rubbish, so I disposed OF it. 我以為那是垃圾，就將之丟了。

介詞往往只能強記，用多了就會融會貫通，不可能逐字解釋。譬如說，以下句子應該填 to 抑或 from？

‧The bay is subject _____ heavy fog in summer. 每到夏天，海灣會有濃霧。

‧The patient is subject _____ bouts of depression. 病人不時受一陣一陣的抑鬱所襲。

想必大多數人都知道答案是 subject TO，不可能是 subject from。換言之，即使沒有正式學過 subject to 的用法，但肯定聽過看過，就會自然而然地用上了。

Subject to 通常解作碰到一個不利的情况：Likely to suffer from something。

例如：

‧If the plants are growing well, they will be less subject to pests. 植物若生長得好，就比較不容易受害蟲之侵。

‧I just want to make sure that he is not subject to bullying. 我只是想肯定他沒有受到欺凌。

‧Opponents of the government have had been subject to arbitrary detention, torture and even execution. 反政府人士一直面對隨意拘押、虐待甚至處決。

當然，subject to 另一個大家或更熟悉的用法，是 subject to approval（視乎是否得到同意）、subject to a consensus（視乎是否達到共識）。而同意與共識都是正面的事。

這個用法，是說一件事要成真，要看 subject to 的條件是否達到：If an action or event is subject to something, it needs that something to happen before it can take place。

‧Subject to your consent, I will try again. 只要得到你的同意，我會再嘗試。

‧The contract is still subject to approval by the board of directors. 合約取決於董事會的批准。

‧These arrangements are subject to periodic reviews. 這些安排會否改變，要視乎定期審議的決定。

最後這句，更是很「奸」的用法：

‧These rules are subject to change without notice. 這些規則隨時改動，不會事先通知。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com