Editorial : Surge of cases in US

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on the world, as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 9.56 million yesterday (June 25). The Americas have become a hard-hit region. The US accounts for one fourth of all confirmed cases around the world, and Brazil, 12%. In both countries the numbers of new cases rise by tens of thousands every day. It was in mid-March when the pandemic broke out in the US. In the following month or so, there were many days on which more than 30,000 new cases came up. Many states introduced social distancing measures subsequently, and at one point the outbreak eased. The number of new cases dropped to around 20,000 per day. However, the White House argued that the economic cost was "too high". It demanded that every state restart the economy even though the pandemic had not truly been brought under control.

Judging from US stock markets and a string of statistics since May, economic activities have indeed been recovering gradually in the country. But at the same time, the COVID-19 outbreak is also worsening across the country. This has been particularly the case over the past week, during which over 30,000 new cases were registered on many days. On Wednesday there were even 36,880 new cases, a record high. The situation is grave in southern and western states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, where many hospitals are in crisis. California and Washington State have seen a recurrence of cases, which is also worrying.

As the situation is going downhill rapidly again in the US, Anthony Fauci, an authority on disease control, has painted a dismal picture, saying that the next few weeks will be crucial. Vice President Mike Pence, however, has claimed that fear of the pandemic is "overblown", accusing the media of "fear-mongering". Meanwhile President Donald Trump has blamed virus testing in the US again, saying that it has been conducted too much and too well and has thus given the impression that the situation is deteriorating. He has demanded that less testing be conducted. The Chinese government says that more than 90 million nucleic acid tests have been conducted. In the US, the aggregate is 30 million. The BBC points out that if the pandemic is truly slowing, the percentage of positive results should drop if more nucleic acid tests are conducted. This is not happening in the US. The WHO's advice is that anti-pandemic measures should be relaxed only when the percentage of positive results remains lower than 5% for 14 days. Statistics, however, show that the percentage exceeds 5% in one third of US states.

While the COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in the US, US stock markets have not performed too badly recently. One major reason is investors' belief in what White House officials have repeatedly said, which is that they will not shut down the economy just to combat the disease. As Donald Trump has his eye on reelection, his priority is to protect the economy. This might cost lots of lives. Up to now at least 480,000 people have died of COVID-19 around the globe, and one fourth of them were from the US. When the disease first broke out in the US, experts in disease control estimated that 100,000 to 240,000 people would die. Trump said soon afterwards that he believed the number of deaths would be around 60,000, much lower than previous estimates. Within just three months, 120,000 people died of the virus. Not only was Trump's estimate a joke, but the estimate of 240,000 deaths could now be a relatively optimistic one given how things are developing.

明報社評2020.06.26：白宮救市多於救人 疫情復熾美國有難

全球新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）確診病例直逼千萬，美國與巴西疫情不斷惡化，病殁人數分別超過12萬和5萬。

COVID-19肆虐，全球確診病例昨天已超過956萬宗，美洲成為疫情重災區，美國確診病例佔全球四分之一，巴西則佔12%，兩國每天新增病例數以萬宗計。美國疫情3月中爆發，之後個多月，不少日子的新增病例都超過3萬宗，多州推出限制社交距離措施，一度令疫情略為放緩，單日新增病例降至2萬宗左右的水平，然而華府認為經濟代價「太大」，未待疫情真正受控，便要求各州重啟經濟。

觀乎5月以來美國股市表現和一系列數據，美國經濟活動確在逐步恢復，然而全國疫情同時亦告惡化，過去一周情况尤其明顯，多日錄得超過3萬宗新增病例，本周三更錄得36,880宗的新高。得州、佛州、亞利桑那州等南部和西部州份疫情嚴重，不少醫院告急，加州和華盛頓州疫情復熾，同樣令人關注。

美國疫情再度急轉直下，抗疫權威專家福奇形容情况嚴峻，未來數周是關鍵期。副總統彭斯卻聲稱，疫情恐懼被「誇大」，反指傳媒以「悲觀預測」嚇美國人；特朗普則再度「歸咎」美國病毒檢測做得太好太多，才令人有惡化印象，要求今後做少些。中國官方表示，內地核酸檢測數字累計超過9000萬。美國方面，迄今合計數字為3000萬。英國廣播公司指出，如果疫情真的放緩，核酸檢測做得多，陽性個案比率自然會下降，然而這並非美國的情况。世衛給各國的建議是，陽性個案比率持續14天低於5%才應放寬防疫措施，惟數據顯示，全美三分之一州份的相關比率都超過5%。

美國疫情惡化，然而近期美股走勢未算太差，一大原因是投資者認為，白宮官員已再三表明不會再為抗疫讓經濟停擺。特朗普放眼連任，以保經濟為先，結局有可能是犧牲大量人命。迄今全球至少有48萬人死於COVID-19，當中四分之一來自美國。美國爆疫初期，華府防疫專家曾估計，會有10萬至24萬人死亡，特朗普不久後聲稱，相信死亡人數大約在6萬左右，比原先估計為低。短短3個月，美國已有12萬人死於疫下，莫說特朗普的估計是笑話，若以目前走勢，24萬人喪生恐怕已是一個偏向樂觀的估算。

■Glossary

生字

go downhill : to get worse in quality, health, etc.

overblown : that is made to seem larger, more impressive or more important than it really is

aggregate : a total number or amount made up of smaller amounts that are collected together