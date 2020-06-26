A Little English : Basic the donkey‧2

"Oh dear, Basic's dying! What'll we do? It's all YOUR fault for pushing and prodding and making its life even more miserable. Are you satisfied now?" they accused the more aggressive slaves.

"Why accuse us? Is it our fault that Basic is so stupid and slow and not up to the task (勝任)? Our masters could have given us a decent horse, a camel or even a truck. Instead we're stuck with this good for nothing donkey. How can such a scrawny thing bear the weight of the people's hopes and fears?"

"Maybe we should have fewer hopes and fears so that poor Basic can cope?" suggested someone.

"Don't be ridiculous! Only corpses have no hopes and fears. Well, if this joker isn't going to get up, we might as well hunt around for a replacement."

So they scattered to look for something else that would do and found a wild ass. They named it Demos and declared this to be their new talisman (護身符). Demos was nothing like Basic — it was untamed and untameable, wilful, headstrong (固執的), highly sensitive and took orders from no one. It certainly had a mind of its own but it also had a kind heart and was willing to help.

The wild ass went and nudged the fallen donkey with its nose. Then it nibbled its long ears. Still no response. Finally, in exasperation, a nip in the butt. Basic leapt to its feet and tried to kick the impertinent prankster (唐突胡鬧之徒). Demos easily dodged the clumsy hooves and cried, "Hey, I was just trying to help! Maybe we can share the load?"

Basic muttered, "Who're you? And why are you willing to help us?"

"I'm Demos, born to be free and nobody's fool! Always ready to help the underdog."

"Well, underdogs we are alright," sighed Basic. So with Demos helping out, Basic and the slaves struggled to continue on their arduous journey. But the ass and the donkey turned out to be as different as chalk and cheese, pulling at different speeds and in different directions.

"Oh no," wailed the people, "We're out of the frying pan, into the fire! How can we ever reach our goal? What will be our fate?"

Eventually against all odds (儘管困難重重) the motley band reached the destination and were now at the city gates. Everyone was elated and eagerly pressed forward but their path was blocked by a contingent of officials riding a large robot mule. When they came near, the people realised that the officials were practically blind whereas the robot was covered with electronic eyes.

"Halt!" called out the officials. "Before anyone can enter the city, they must satisfy the stringent requirements of the departments of Immigration, Customs, Health, Culture, Finance, and EE".

Since the people had been slaves for generations, they did not question such procedures and patiently submitted to a long round of interrogations and examinations. Duly satisfied, the officials informed the newcomers that the final requirement is to pass EE.

"What's EE?" asked the crowd, puzzled.

"EE stands for 'everything else' and is operated by Secura, our robot mule, a high-tech wonder designed to catch anything that we might have overlooked. Now, if you'll just line up over here to be assessed."

The people eyed each other warily but Demos the wild ass was fearless and rushed to be first in line. The machine scanned the animal repeatedly and began to emit a series of beeps, blinking lights and flashes. Demos didn't like this at all and asked, "Hey, Secura, what's going on? What kind of a mule are you?"

Instead of replying, the robot extended mechanical arms. Demos felt threatened and reared up. Secura, not to be outdone, did the same and all the officials fell off its back. Demos laughed and took off, so Secura gave chase. But the ass was too agile for the mechanical marvel and ran circles round it as the astonished donkey and the crowd looked on.

Meanwhile the fallen officials kept asking each other, "What's going on?" and began to grope their way along. By chance they stumbled on Basic's four hairy legs and mistaking the donkey for the ass, they clung on tight and even pulled its tail. Poor Basic brayed in alarm, "Eeyore, eeyore!"

The people came to its rescue shouting, "You leave our Basic alone, it's all we've got! What's the matter with you?"

There was much pushing, shoving, yelling, crying, plus Demos leading Secura on a merry chase, occasionally bowling over a few more officials. Above the noise, confusion and general pandemonium (群情洶湧), the mournful sound of poor Basic braying its heart out.

■Something to discuss

What do you think will happen to these people?

There is a saying, "the law is an ass" — overstrict interpretation of the law which disregards its spirit and results in unreasonable application. Whether the law is an ass or a donkey, how we reach our goal depends much on the skill and temperament of the riders.

The donkey, ass and mule are all beasts of burden and have helped mankind through the centuries. But not all people make good masters. If these patient animals fail to live up to our expectations, perhaps we should ask in what ways we have failed to use them wisely?

Throughout history, the search for just laws, wisely applied, is never ending.

■Useful vocabulary

(1) To be as different as chalk and cheese 截然不同: fundamentally different and impossible to mix together

(2) Out of the frying pan, into the fire 跳出油鍋又入火坑: to go from a bad situation to a worse predicament

