Editorial : 'Health code' scheme

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing 10 million around the world. While the situation has kept worsening in the Americas, it is stabilising in Europe. East Asia is doing pretty well. Some of the countries that have seen their cases drop are now trying to get themselves back on their feet and restore tourism. It has attracted increasing attention how the differences in the standards defined by different regions can be reconciled. Some countries with close relations are forming "travel bubbles" to "reconnect" with neighbouring countries that have seen the easing of the pandemic so that their citizens can travel between the regions more conveniently. There are also countries that have been left outside the bubbles by erstwhile allies and have been "left out in the cold". Three Northern European nations, namely Norway, Denmark and Finland, agreed to open their borders to each other earlier. But they closed the door on Sweden, their long-time ally, which is said to have adopted a laissez-faire approach to combating the pandemic. If Hong Kong is considering relaxing quarantine restrictions on people who have entered the city, it can spend more effort on studying how other regions have been doing it. It should take into account the needs of society and the developments of the pandemic and act with prudence.

Many nations in the European Union are restarting their economies and gradually relaxing cross-border travel restrictions against other European countries. From July 1 onwards, the European Union will even relax immigration and emigration restrictions against nations and regions outside the bloc that have done relatively well in disease control. According to The New York Times, the European Union has drafted two "lists of acceptable visitors" internally. Socialist countries such as China, Vietnam and Cuba are all on the list. But the US, which is traditionally an ally of Europe and is close to the continent ideologically, is not. According to EU officials, in light of the serious outbreak in the US, it was not possible to include American citizens on the list. Brazil, Mexico and India are all facing similar situations.

The most important aspect of Hong Kong's "health code" scheme is the confirmation of passing the nucleic acid test. As for the mainland version of the scheme, one of the key aspects is about making it easier for the authorities to know one's whereabouts with the help of big data. As soon as someone is found to have contracted the virus, it will be possible to identify those who are suspected to have close contact with him or her quickly, and these people can be tested and quarantined soon. However, some people are concerned about the issue of privacy. The Hong Kong government stresses that the protection of privacy will be given top priority in the "health code" scheme, and only the applicant's basic personal information and result of nucleic acid testing will be collected. To be fair, whether to travel to the mainland or not is first and foremost a personal choice. It is not necessary to politicise everything. Furthermore, the Hong Kong government should follow up the matter of overpriced nucleic acid tests in Hong Kong.

While nucleic acid tests normally cost a hundred dollars or so on the mainland and in Macao, they are more than ten times as expensive in Hong Kong. Hospitals and laboratories in the city defend the price tag by saying that the cost of medical services in Hong Kong is different from Guangdong and Macao. However, for normal citizens, the price tag can be said to be too hefty.

明報社評2020.06.25：放寬檢疫實事求是 健康碼試行求穩陣

粵港兩地政府考慮為「健康碼」推出先導計劃，以配額方式，讓病毒檢測結果呈陰性的合資格人士，豁免檢疫要求進出兩地。

全球新型冠狀病毒肺炎確診病例直逼1000萬宗，美洲疫情不斷惡化，歐洲逐步回穩，東亞大致理想。部分國家疫情回落，試圖重整旗鼓，恢復旅遊活動，各地標準如何銜接，愈來愈受關注。一些關係密切的國家，開始籌組「旅遊氣泡」，與疫情緩和的鄰近地區「互通」，方便民眾往來；亦有國家因為疫情，被昔日伙伴「踢出」氣泡之外，斯人獨憔悴，早前挪威、丹麥和芬蘭三個北歐國家協議互通，被指「佛系」抗疫的瑞典便遭「好兄弟」拒諸門外。香港考慮放寬入境檢疫限制，可以多些參考其他地方的經驗和做法，因應社會需要和疫情發展，審慎而為。

歐盟多國重啟經濟，陸續放寬對其他歐洲國家的跨境限制，由7月1日起，歐盟更會對外放寬出入境管制，向全球一些疫情控制相對理想的國家及地區打開門戶，根據《紐約時報》，目前歐盟內部草擬了兩份「允許入境」清單，中國、越南和古巴等社會主義國家，全都榜上有名，美國作為歐洲傳統盟友，文化意識形態相近，反而無緣上榜。根據歐盟官員說法，鑑於美國疫情嚴重，不能將美國民眾納入名單，巴西、墨西哥和印度亦面臨相似情况。

香港健康碼的重點，在於確認通過病毒核酸檢測。至於內地健康碼制度，一大重點是方便當局運用大數據掌握行蹤，一旦發現有人染疫，可以迅即鎖定懷疑接觸者，及早檢測和隔離，然而亦有人關注個人私隱問題。港府強調，香港健康碼以保障個人私隱為前提，只會收集申請者的基本個人資料和核酸檢測結果。平情而論，是否前往內地，始終是個人選擇；無必要事事政治化。另外，港府亦應跟進本港病毒核酸檢測費用高昂的問題。

內地與澳門的病毒核酸檢測，一般不過百多元，反觀香港的收費卻是10倍以上。本地醫院和化驗所辯稱，香港與粵澳醫療成本有別，不能相提並論，然而對於普羅大眾來說，這樣的開支成本未免過高。

■Glossary生字

eligible : a person who is eligible for sth or to do sth, is able to have or do it because they have the right qualifications, are the right age, etc.

leave sb out in the cold : to not include sb in a group or an activity

politicise : to make sth or sb political, or more involved in or conscious of political matters