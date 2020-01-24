Music to Your Ears : a long and winding road

Written by Paul McCartney, "The Long and Winding Road" was released on the 1970 album Let It Be and became the Beatles' 20th and last #1 single. To me the song has always had a sense of a sad ending and a melancholic look back. As this is the final article in the series that started in October 2019, I want to reflect on the events of the year, and this song is a perfect match.

Between the November 2019 suspension of school, and the January to May 2020 shift to distance learning, Hong Kong school life was fundamentally altered. I found that as the learning environment changed, so did the nature of learner engagement. Some students who were withdrawn and reticent in English class became powerful texters or speakers when at home in an online lesson.

Additionally, writing this series of articles has allowed me to provide an outlet for the many talented students who contributed to my work. I have always felt that as a foreign teacher in Hong Kong, I strive to provide a small island of English in an otherwise Cantonese ocean, and that island tends to attract the more unusual students. My English room at school draws the singers, dancers, actors, artists and debaters, and this is what pulls me back to school day after day. These kids are why I am a teacher.

Most importantly, I have been profoundly struck by the common themes that run through the student contributions to these articles. I give very little direction to the guest writers here, yet each one produced strikingly similar responses. The students selected songs focusing on overcoming challenges and succeeding in the face of adversity, and their interpretations usually looked at the positive outcomes achieved through perseverance and hard work — not what some might expect from youth in a high stress environment such as modern Hong Kong.

Finally, I am honoured and humbled to see how performing music has affected each of these students in such a positive way. To know that this way of teaching provided them with a small outlet is a great feeling. I have taken a very long and winding road to reach this door, but from this road I will never disappear.

'The Long and Winding Road'

(extracts)

The long and winding road

That leads to your door

Will never disappear

I've seen that road before

It always leads me here

Lead me to your door

The wild and windy night

That the rain washed away

Has left a pool of tears

Crying for the day

Why leave me standing here?

Let me know the way

Many times I've been alone

And many times I've cried

Anyway you'll never know

The many ways I've tried

And still they lead me back

To the long winding road

You left me standing here

A long long time ago

Don't leave me waiting here ...

But still they lead me back

To the long winding road ...

A long long time ago

Don't keep me waiting here ...

■Glossary生字

winding 彎彎的

meandering 曲折的

melancholic 憂鬱的

reticent 沉默寡言的

■Quiz動手做

Circle the correct answers.

(1)This series of articles started in last year.

( True / False / Not given )

(2) "The Long and Winding Road" is the author's favourite song.

( True / False / Not given )

(3) The author's students chose songs that have common themes.

( True / False / Not given )

■By Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm