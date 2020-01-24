Editorial : Security law shows Beijing's wariness over HK

Over the past few days, the most-discussed topic about the national security law for Hong Kong has been the central government's exercise of its jurisdiction over a very small number of cases. The key points of the law were revealed in a weekend report by the Xinhua agency, but the report gave no explanation as to the meaning of "special circumstances". Nor did it elaborate on the exact scope of "exercising jurisdiction". A member of the Executive Council suggested that a clear definition of "special circumstances" should be laid down in the law. Former Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee Elsie Leung Oi-sie, citing the example of the autonomous government in Catalonia taking part in the independence movement, said in extreme cases of the Chief Executive or any principal officials of Hong Kong violating the law and endangering national security, it did make sense to pass the case to the Supreme People's Court for its handling.

The details of the provisions of the draft law on national security in Hong Kong have yet to be announced. We cannot judge at this stage whether the definitions of "special circumstances" and "exercising jurisdiction" are broad or narrow. Still, the move to authorise the Chief Executive to select judges onto a list of presiding judges who can handle cases of national security has aroused considerable concern. This concern has been expressed in unison by Andrew Li Kwok-nang, the first Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, and Albert Chen Hung-yee, a Basic Law Committee member and a professor of HKU's Faculty of Law.

Under the existing system, judges of all levels are appointed by the Chief Executive on the recommendations made by the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission (JORC). The draft law's suggestion that the Chief Executive should designate judges for handling cases of national security will be a departure from the long-standing practice of the allocation of judges by the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal. Members of the legal sector have different opinions regarding whether such an arrangement will affect judicial independence. Albert Chen proposes retaining the procedure of seeking advice from the JORC and listing in the national security law the criteria for selection of judges that should be considered by the Chief Executive. Andrew Li maintains that the Chief Executive should select judges in accordance with the recommendations by the JORC.

Amid high tensions between the mainland and Hong Kong over the past year, opinion polls in the city have repeatedly shown a significant drop in Hong Kong people's trust in the central government. At the same time, the central government's trust in Hong Kong is also a far cry from that in the past. It remains to be seen whether Beijing's lack of trust in Hong Kong will extend from issues of national security and education to other dimensions like finance and others. In order that "One country, two systems" can be back on track, the central government and Hong Kong must build mutual trust once more.

港區國安法草案輪廓初現，各界議論紛紛，有關行政長官指定若干法官處理國安案件的安排，以及中央「特定情形」下對極少數危害國安案件行使管轄權，法律界尤其關注。港區國安法條文細節仍待審議拍板，惟草案設計多少反映中央對港思路有變，若說以往是本着「高度信任」放手讓香港處理問題，現在則明顯多了戒心和防範。中央對港信任下降，會否由國安層面外溢到其他領域尚待觀察，內地與香港需要逐步重拾良性互動，互信問題才能根本改善。

關於港區國安法草案，過去數天，香港社會談論得最多的一個焦點，是中央在特定情形下對極少數案件行使管轄權。新華社周末的報道，並未解釋何謂「特定情形」，「行使管轄權」具體包括什麼，同樣未見闡述。有行政會議成員認為，法例應就「特定情形」下明確定義。基本法委員會前副主任梁愛詩則以加泰羅尼亞自治政府推動獨立為例，提到萬一出現特首或主要官員違法危害國安的極端情况，交由最高人民法院審理，亦是合情合理。

港區國安法草案條文細節尚待公布，「特定情形」定義是緊是寬、「管轄權」是闊是窄，現階段無從判斷。不過對於草案授權特首挑選若干法官列入主審名單，榜上有名者可處理國安案件，終審法院首任首席法官李國能和基本法委員會委員、港大法律學院教授陳弘毅都不約而同表達了關注。

根據現行制度，香港各級法官由特首根據「司法人員推薦委員會」的舉薦而任命。草案提出由特首指定法官審理國安案件，有別於一直以來由終審法院首席法官分派的做法。法律界對有關安排會否影響司法獨立，意見不一。陳弘毅主張要有徵詢「推薦委員會」意見的程序，並在國安法中列出特首挑選時應考慮的準則。李國能則認為，特首必須根據「推薦委員會」的舉薦作挑選。

過去一年，內地與香港關係緊繃，本港民調一再顯示，港人對中央信任度顯著下跌。與此同時，中央對香港的信任度，同樣大不如前。中央對香港信任不足，情况會否由國安、教育問題，蔓延到金融等其他領域，還須拭目以待，中央香港必須重新建立互信，一國兩制才能重回正軌。

