John Larrysson's Column : How to avoid extra homework this summer

The story is about a little girl, named Laura, and her family. She grew up in the American wilderness long ago, when America was a wild country without computers, electricity, telephones or cars. Her family lived in a little log house in a big forest. They had to grow or hunt all their own food. In the first chapter we learned about life in the forest and the games they played.

Laura, and her sister Mary, helped their mother with the housework. Their father used a gun to shoot animals and bring home meat to eat. They also had trouble with bears in the forest.

Their Christmas was very different from our modern shopping holiday. Also they were very strict about what must be done, and what must not be done, on Sunday.

Last summer's chapter, was a happy chapter. It was spring and the maple syrup could be harvested. Maple syrup was one of the few types of sweet food that Laura's family had.

In this summer's chapter, Laura is going to a big family party at Grandfather and Grandmother's house. The party is to celebrate getting so much maple syrup. Since they live in the forest, they do not meet other people very often. This party will be a big event.

