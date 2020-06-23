Editorial : Urbanisation in China

For a long time, the mainland imposed limits on urban population growth, the reason being the insufficiency of agricultural products to support urban populations. When famine was severe, large numbers of city dwellers were even sent to villages. As food prices rose and agricultural technologies became more advanced, the supply of agricultural products ceased to be a problem long ago. Rapid industrial development even attracted large numbers of people originally from villages to work in cities. At present there are already 16 cities with a population of over 10 million. The populations of Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing even exceed 20 million. However, as the malaise of cities worsens, traffic congestion, insufficient supply of water and severe air pollution have become "tenacious illnesses". The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the problems brought about by a virus's rapid spread in densely populated regions.

The emergence of big cities and megacities was policy-driven. As provinces and cities are units of administration on the mainland, there is a lack of coordination between local governments out of consideration for their "political scorecards" or because of local protectionism. A city's economic development leads to large numbers of factories attracting large numbers of people. As citizens buy flats and cars, the government's tax revenues increase. The boundaries of the city are extended further so as to attract more people, and this gives rise to an increasing number of big cities. This is best illustrated by the population trajectories of a number of big cities. Shanghai was already an Asian metropolis a century ago, whose population exceeded 10 million in 1959. But it was in the 1990s when its development really accelerated. Now it has a population of 25 million as the third biggest city in the world. Beijing's population surpassed the 10-million mark only in 1987. It exceeded 20 million in 2012. Although it is positioned as the political and cultural centre, it has not forsaken its intensive labour industry and its population has continued to rise. Shenzhen is the typical product of rapid economic development. Its population reached a million only in 1987. In 2010 it went past the 10-million mark, and stands at 13.34 million currently according to official statistics. But there are estimates that its manageable population is in fact 20 million.

The megacities have exceedingly oversized populations. It actually takes just 200 million workers out of the 500 million villagers to ensure the supply of agricultural products. To solve the problem of the lack of public facilities in medium- and small-sized cities, there can be two directions in which people can be attracted to them. Businesses and commercial talent in big cities can move to medium- and small-sized cities, while farmers can seek employment in them as well where the cost of living is relatively low. This is the precise way to deal with urbanisation.

明報社評2020.06.22：城鎮化目標小修訂 逆城市化或成風向

內地城鎮化去年首次超過60%，原來提及2035年達到75%的下一個目標不再強調，最新宣布的政策，是先把現存中小城市公共資源不足的短板補足。城鎮化是工業化的產物，隨着今後生產模式的轉變，超大城市是否可持續發展成為疑問，北京和上海已經連續幾年出現人口減少，只要中央對中小城市提供醫療、教育等服務的撥款政策有所改變，逆城市化趨勢將更明顯。

內地過去很長一段時間是限制城市人口增長的，原因是農產品不足以養活城市人口，饑荒嚴重的時候，甚至要將大量的城市人口送到農村，隨着糧食價格提升和農業科技發達，農產品供應早已經不成問題，工業急速發展還吸引大量人口從農村到城市打工，目前人口超過千萬的城市已經有16個，北京、上海和重慶的人口更超過2000萬。但城市病日趨惡化，交通堵塞、食水供應不足、空氣污染嚴重等等，都是難以解決的頑疾，這次新冠疫情更加突顯病毒在人口稠密的地方迅速大範圍傳播的弊端。

大城市和超大城市的出現，是政策使然，內地以省市為行政單位，地方政府無論是出於政績因素，還是地方保護主義原因，都在「各自為政」，一個城市的經濟發展，意味着大量的工廠吸納大量的人口，市民買房買車，政府稅收增加，再擴大城市範圍，再吸納更多的人口，造就愈來愈多的大城市。幾個大城市的人口變遷是最好的說明，上海100年前已經是亞洲大城市，1959年的人口已經超過千萬，真正加速發展的是在上世紀90年代，至今人口達到2500萬，成為世界第三大城市。北京人口1987年才突破千萬，2012年突破2000萬，雖然定位為政治、文化中心，但也不放棄勞動密集型工業，人口繼續上升。深圳是典型經濟急劇發展的產物，1987年才達到百萬人口，2010年超過千萬，現在官方統計是1334萬，但有估計認為實際管理人口達到2000萬。

目前超大城市人口過度膨脹，農村5億人口實際上只需要2億勞動力就可以確保農產品供應，解決中小型城市公共設施不足的問題，可以從雙向吸引人口遷移，大城市的商業和人才遷移到中小城市，以及農民到生活成本相對較低的中小城市謀生，這才是城鎮化對症下藥的方向。

■Glossary生字

shortfall : if there is a shortfall in sth, there is less of it than you need or expect

sustainable : that can continue or be continued for a long time

city dweller : a person who lives in a city