【明報專訊】When wool is dyed (被染色) a certain colour, it normally stays that colour forever. That has given us the term dyed-in-the-wool, which describes a person or a group totally dedicated to (致力於) a particular cause or a belief. "The hall was packed with dyed-in-the-wool rock and roll fans," Joy said. "Personally, I'm a dyed-in-the-wool supporter of folk music," Tracy said.