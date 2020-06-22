Mona's Musings : Too good to be true

Manufacturers of such products should, of course, be held responsible for their fraud. However, users' complacency with ill-explained products also plays a major part in the financial and health losses. In an attempt to quiet their fears about the virus, these users have equated the amount of spending with the level of protection they receive. Many have been happy to splurge (揮霍) on health products. Very few have spent time to understand the basic science of disease control. In other words, they have chosen to be oblivious to the scams around them.

A recent episode of Hong Kong Connection (《鏗鏘集》) produced by RTHK featured a disciple of an "all-natural" disinfectant spray. Readily, the lady used it on her infant child while her husband attempted to disinfect his sore throat with it. It was later discovered that the product contains chlorhexidine (氯己定), a common chemical disinfectant on bacteria which can trigger allergic reactions such as rashes, a swollen throat, clogged air pipes, and blindness in severe cases. The lady confirmed that her support for the product was based on good faith, rather than an investigation into its ingredients.

Such an attitude feeds into (助長) the marketing machines deployed to trigger irrational purchase behaviour. Free samples are at the fingertips of anyone generous with their time on small questionnaires and product pitches on the street. In Noam Chomsky's well-articulated book Power Systems, he argues that "marketing is mostly a form of propaganda. Business devotes huge resources to trying to create uninformed consumers who make irrational choices". The burden is on us as consumers to be curious about the mechanics of things and diligent in flexing our rational muscles. We can then be confident in our choices — thoroughly washing your hands may be as good as arming yourself with ten different disinfectants, if not better.

The rule of thumb is, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

