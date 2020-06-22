名人教英文：Famously 與名氣無關

‧They were stranded in the forest for more than two nights and had survived on leaves and tree bark. 他們流落在樹林裏超過兩夜，靠吃樹葉及樹皮維生。

另一個類似的字是 magazine，雜誌。初中時代，第一次聽到馬己仙峽道的英文名，Magazine Gap Road，感到甚是奇怪：雜誌與峽有什麼關係？原來 magazine 另解作裝子彈的槍匣。

今日網上對馬己仙峽有如此的典故解說：It was named after a military term for an armaments store, and has been the residence for taipans and businessmen. 街名源自槍彈庫的軍事稱謂，是大班及商人的集居地。

除了名詞，另有動詞如 collect（收集）、形容詞如 kind（仁慈），以至副詞如 famously（出名地），都有非一般的意思。

To collect，過去式是 collected。They collected a lot of donations for the accident victims. 他們為意外的受難者收集了許多捐款。

但 collected 變成形容詞，套諸於人，就解作 cool and self-controlled 冷靜及自我克制。

‧He's got high EQ. He always appears calm and collected. 他的 EQ 高，看來總是冷靜克制。

而 kind，善心；用做名詞，指種類：

What kind of bird is that? 那隻鳥是什麼品種？

但若是用到 in kind，是什麼意思呢？

解釋是 in the same way，同樣地；with something similar，類似的形式：

‧He told me all about his marriage and demanded, in kind, to know about my family. 他向我細說他的婚姻狀况，同樣地，要求知道有關我的家庭的一切。

‧I sounded cold. And she responded in kind. 我冷漠對待，她也用上同樣態度回應。

‧If he responded positively, they would respond in kind. 若他願意正面回應，他們也會。

最後看這條選擇題：

I was hopeful that we would get along, if not ______ , at least enough to be allies in our common goal.

A. fame B. famous C. famously

答案是 C，get along FAMOUSLY。作為副詞，意思有點不同。

句子是說：我希望大家相處得來，即使未至於百分百融洽，起碼足夠成為爭取共同目標的盟友。

Famously 這個用法，跟名氣無關，是指 to an unusual degree，異常地，同義詞有 excellently，接近無懈可擊地。

‧I got on famously with him, telling him various interesting stories that had come my way. 我與他相處異常融洽，會告訴他許多我的有趣際遇。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com