Editorial : National security law and 'One country, two systems'

The National People's Congress Standing Committee's meeting was scheduled to be held in Beijing from Thursday to Saturday. The national security law for Hong Kong was not on the original agenda. However, the Standing Committee added the review of the draft bill for the national security law for Hong Kong to the agenda yesterday (June 18). As things stand, the law could be unveiled sooner than expected. The intense struggles between China and the US amid the pandemic have been accompanied by a strained relationship between Beijing and the West. Yesterday the foreign ministers of the G7 nations issued a joint statement, calling on Beijing not to implement the national security law for Hong Kong. China reiterated that foreign nations have no rights to meddle in China's internal affairs. In the first high-ranking meeting between China and the US since the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a closed-door meeting in Hawaii. Yang made clear China's position on the issue of Hong Kong, saying that it would press ahead with the Hong Kong national security legislation unwaveringly, that it vigorously opposed the G7's statement on Hong Kong and that it vigorously opposed the US meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

For the central government, safeguarding national security is a matter of the greatest import. It will not give in to pressure from foreign nations. Even if Washington imposes sanctions, it is not believed that that will have any bearing on Beijing's decision. In Hong Kong, some people have pinned their hopes on the "international front", thinking that they can force Beijing to give in by virtue of foreign forces. Things having so developed, the belief that such a tactic works is wishful thinking. But obviously wishful thinking is not particularly held by just one side in Hong Kong, the venue of complicated struggles and rivalry. Some people expect that Hong Kong's political situation will experience a turnaround as soon as the Hong Kong national security legislation is introduced, so much so that the great turbulence will turn into great order at once. It is equally doubtful whether things will go that way in reality.

In the eyes of the central government, there are people who are attempting to challenge "one country" on the pretext of "two systems", some of them even advocating that "there are two systems only if there are two countries". Meanwhile, some Hong Kong people are worried that "one country" will bring an end to "two systems". Hong Kong national security legislation is a new tool for the central government to protect "one country". Targeted at the Hong Kong independence movement and behaviour that jeopardises national security, it lays down some legal red lines and has deterrent effects on an extremely small proportion of people who engage in such behaviour. But it is by no means able to put "one country" and "two systems" on a positive and interactive path. The national security law for Hong Kong can rein in violence and make it impossible for the Hong Kong independence movement to be organised publicly. However, oppression always comes with resistance. That might change the way of struggles, but it does not mean that the "political war" will ease.

As the national security law for Hong Kong is intended to put "One country, two systems" on a sustainable path, its clauses and execution should no doubt manifest the principles of "One country, two systems".

明報社評2020.06.19：一國兩制失良性互動 大亂後大治一廂情願

全國人大常委會開會審議《港區國安法（草案）》，中央強調立法原則確保港人合法權益，不少市民則感到忐忑不安，無論如何，連日來有關法律條文及執行操作的疑問，相信很快便有答案。

全國人大常委會本周四至周六在北京開會，雖然原先議程並未包括港區國安法，不過人大常委會昨日已把審議港區國安法草案加入議程，觀乎目前情况，港區國安法有可能較之前估計更早出爐。疫下中美鬥爭激烈，北京與西方整體關係亦趨緊張。七大工業國（G7）外長發表聯合聲明，呼籲北京不要落實港區國安法，中方重申外國無權干預內政；疫情爆發以來，中美高層首度會面，中共中央政治局委員楊潔篪與美國國務卿蓬佩奧，在夏威夷閉門會晤，楊潔篪就香港問題闡明立場，包括堅定不移推進港區國安立法、堅決反對七國集團就涉港問題發表的聲明、堅決反對美方干預香港事務。

維護國安對中央是頭等大事，不會因為外國施壓而退讓，即使華府稍後推出制裁措施，相信也不會影響北京的決定。在香港，有些人一直寄希望於「國際陣線」，認為可以借外國之力逼北京在各方面讓步，事到如今，若認為這是行得通的方法，未免一廂情願。當然，在香港這個錯綜複雜的棋局博弈中，抱有一廂情願想法的人，亦非某方某派獨有。有些人期望港區國安法一出，就可扭轉香港政治形勢，甚至由大亂走向大治，現實發展會否如此，同樣叫人懷疑。

中央眼中，有人企圖假「兩制」之名挑戰「一國」，甚至鼓吹「只有兩國才有兩制」；一些港人則擔心，「一國」會扼殺「兩制」。港區國安法是中央維護「一國」的新工具，針對港獨和一些危害國家安全的行為，設下法律紅線，對極小撮從事這類活動的人有震懾作用，卻談不上可以令「一國」與「兩制」重回良性互動軌道。港區國安法可令暴力有所收斂，港獨活動亦無法再如此公開，然而有壓力必有反抗，鬥爭對抗方式也許有變，不代表這場「政治戰爭」就此緩和。

港區國安法既然是為了一國兩制「行穩致遠」而制訂，法律條文和執行，當然亦要體現一國兩制的原則。

■Glossary

生字

uneasy : feeling worried or unhappy about a particular situation, especially because you think that sth bad or unpleasant may happen or because you are not sure that what you are doing is right

closed-door : closed-door meetings or talks take place secretly

import : importance