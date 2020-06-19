Ask & Learn聞問切：略談 reported speech

答：會議紀錄會用到 reported speech，故時態也會跟從一般做法，如 today 改為 that day，next week 改為 the following week 等。按此原則，in the last three months 或 in the past three months 也應改為 in the previous 或 preceding three months。然而，日常情况下，若事情剛發生，也不一定要用 reported speech，譬如經理早上宣布當晚請下屬吃飯：The manager said, "I'll buy all of you dinner tonight." John 早上不在辦公室，下午回來後同事告訴他消息，若說 The manager said he would buy all of us dinner that night，就會令人摸不着頭腦。

■譚景輝

(english@mingpao.com)