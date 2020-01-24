A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: Questions and answers

1. Should I provide explanations or projections for the phenomena presented by the chart?

No, you should not. The rubric asks you to "Summarise the data by choosing and writing about the main features, and draw relevant comparisons." If you include your own explanations or projections, you will lose marks for "task achievement".

2. Do I need to include a conclusion?

In most cases, you do not. The reason is that a conclusion would overlap with the overview sentence. Your concern might be that ending your four-paragraph with the detail paragraphs does not leave the reader with a sense of completion. If that is the case, you can move the overview sentence to the end of the answer. You four-paragraph response will then be "introduction / detail paragraph 1 / detail paragraph 2 / overview sentence".

3. How can I demonstrate my scope of vocabulary? Should I use some fancy and impressive words?

You are supposed to use words accurately but with a high degree of variety. There are two kinds of vocabulary to be used for the IELTS task 1 question. The first kind of words describe figures, such as "increase", "decrease", "in comparison with". When using this kind of vocabulary, try your best not to repeat any of them by using synonyms or other forms of the word.

The second kind of vocabulary is topic-specific. Let us suppose that you are given a graph about different forms of electricity generation, and you are provided with words such as "energy generated by the sun" and "energy generated by waves". In order not to repeat them, you are supposed to come up with words such as "solar energy" and "tidal energy" respectively.

4. How can I demonstrate my grammatical accuracy and complexity?

One area of attention when it comes to grammatical accuracy is tense. Very often you are given a graph that is about figures in the past. In that case, remember to use the past tense for the verbs involved. Sometimes you are given a graph that shows projections into the future, such as the projected unemployment rate in 2030. In that case, use words such as "is expected" or "is projected" — the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 7.4% in 2030.

As for grammatical complexity, the simplest way to do it is by combining ideas into a sentence that contains more than one clause. Suppose that you have these two sentences: "In 2016 vegans made up 2.3% of the population." and "In 2017 vegans made up 3.2% of the population". Join them together using a conjunction like "and" or "whereas" — "In 2016 vegans made up 2.3% of the population, whereas the figure for 2017 was 3.2%". However, make sure that there is a balance of simple and complex sentences.

5. How can I describe figures accurately?

Very often you are given a bar chart in which the figures are not presented clearly, one example being the bar chart about overweight rates that we have been working on. If that is the case, make sure that you use words such as "about", "around" or "approximately".

We will continue the discussion in the next issue.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

